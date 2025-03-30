Few managers in modern football are as well-travelled and experienced as Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese is, at the time of writing, working as the boss of Fenerbahce, the first time that he has ever experienced the Super Lig, having worked as a manager for a quarter of a century.

Mourinho’s first significant managerial post was at Porto, who appointed him in 2002. At the time, Mourinho was an unknown in the coaching world, but everybody would come to know his name. Two years later, he departed for Chelsea, having guided Porto to glory in the Champions League.

The Special One would find further success at Chelsea, which, in turn, led the Portuguese on a star-studded road of destinations. Mourinho went on to manage Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma, with a second stint at Chelsea coming between 2013 and 2015.

With his experience and achievements, Mourinho is regarded as one of the best managers ever and understandably so. As such, when the 62-year-old has an opinion about football or a player, people tend to listen. As it would happen, the Portuguese once reflected on who the best footballer he had ever seen was.

Ronaldo Was ‘Something Incredible’

Mourinho full of praise for sensational Brazilian striker

Before entering the world of management, Mourinho first worked as an interpreter to a certain Sir Bobby Robson when he joined Sporting Lisbon. The relationship would last for several years, with Mourinho accompanying Robson on his continental travels as he steadily rose from interpreter to coach.

Mourinho was working with Robson during the Englishman’s stint as Barcelona manager. At this time, the Catalan giants signed Ronaldo from PSV in 1996, where the Brazilian had captured the attention of many despite still being a teenager.

Even with the weight of a Barcelona shirt now on his back, Ronaldo only continued to perform, something that Mourinho clearly remembers well. Back in 2023, Mourinho told LiveScore, via The Sun:

"The best football player that I have ever seen on a pitch. I think injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible. But that talent this guy had at 19 years old was something incredible. "Not with a career like Cristiano or Messi, 15 years at the top - every day. But a natural talent, incredible."

Ronaldo's Stats at Barcelona Appearances 49 Goals 47 Assists 13 Minutes Played 4,246' Honours Won 1x Copa del Rey

1x Supercopa de Espana

1x Cup Winners' Cup

Ronaldo’s brief tenure in Catalonia came before his career was plagued with injuries, meaning he was still in possession of the frightening speed that was such a key part of his early career. Of course, Ronaldo was still a great player after his return, but Mourinho saw the Brazilian at full capacity, clearly something that made an impression.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/03/2025)