Jose Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history. The self-proclaimed 'Special One' has worked with some of the finest players of his generation during spells with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid among other huge clubs.

The Portuguese tactician is steadfast in his beliefs and is never shy about giving his opinions on footballing matters. So, it was always going to be an extremely honest answer when he was asked to name the greatest players the beautiful game has ever seen.

Would any of the players he's worked alongside find their way into the exclusive shortlist he named? The most likely candidate would be Cristiano Ronaldo. Mourinho managed his compatriot at Real Madrid but didn't include him in the three-man list.

Jose Mourinho Snubbed Ronaldo For Messi

Two dearly departed icons also featured in his list

Instead, he opted for a wonderful South American trio. Speaking in 2016 (per The Sun), the former Manchester United boss stated:

"For me, the top three players in history are Messi, Pele and Maradona."

Lionel Messi is widely seen as the greatest player to ever take to a football pitch. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is often put in a category of his own in these GOAT conversations, with the likes of Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo leading the chasing pack.

Maradona was almost the original Messi, possessing the same incredible technical ability and dazzling dribbling style. Pele, on the other hand, is believed to be the third-highest-scoring player in football history, only behind Ronaldo and Messi. The Brazilian was clinical in front of goal and is undisputedly his nation's most gifted individual.

Mourinho's selections go against previous comments he made three years prior, in 2013. The 61-year-old was manager of Real Madrid when he claimed: "He [Ronaldo] is the best. The best in the world, yes. Probably the best ever. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pele. But Cristiano is amazing. This man is the best."

It's unclear what changed his mind in the space of three years, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would likely be disappointed to find out his ex-boss doesn't rate him among the true greats of the game.