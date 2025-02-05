Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of all time. He's guided a number of different teams to incredible success and is an icon in football. Whether it was leading Porto to the Champions League in 2004, turning Chelsea into one of the best teams in Premier League history, or winning a treble with Inter Milan, he's seen success almost everywhere he's been.

As a result, the Special One has been fortunate enough to work with some iconic footballers over the years. He's coached all-time greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry. While he's earned a reputation for his no-nonsense attitude and his willingness to always speak his mind, no matter what, Mourinho has also built some lasting relationships with some of his players.

Some players had quite an impact on him too, though. During an appearance on Rio Ferdinand Presents, he spoke about the 10 players he enjoyed working with the most over the years and named some very talented stars.

Mourinho Named Five Former Manchester United Players

He included the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay

One of the biggest clubs Mourinho coached during his career was Manchester United. He spent two years in charge of the Red Devils between 2016-2018 and while he never led them back to a Premier League title, he did achieve some success with the side and brought them closer to the promised land than anyone has following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

During his stint in Manchester, he coached a number of high-profile players and he listed some of them when discussing the stars he enjoyed working with the most. While he didn't work with them all during his stint at United, he named five former Red Devils in total and they were Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. He broke his relationships down and described the younger players as his 'boys'.

"When I look to Scott McTominay... [Paul] Pogba was on the bench and I played him in Seville. He is my boy. When I go from club to club, I find my boys. And they will always be my boys."

It was Mourinho who gave McTominay his breakthrough at United and he went on to become a key figure at Old Trafford for several years. He left for Napoli in 2024, but not before playing 255 times for the club. Pogba was brought back to the club by Mourinho during his first summer in charge of United and remained with the side throughout the Portuguese coach's entire stint in Manchester.

Mourinho Then Spoke About His 'Stars'

He's coached some all-time greats

After speaking about his 'boys', Mourinho moved onto the major stars that he worked with and formed lasting relationships with over the years. He highlighted some of the captains he'd worked with as well as the superstars who had the ability to win games almost single-handedly.

"Then there are the big stars. My captains. [John] Terry, [Javier] Zanetti and Jorge Costa. These are the guys that play through anything. They are phenomenal. Then there are the stars that make the difference, even when people think you are the genius. You are not the genius. They are. "They win matches for you. Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Karim] Benzema, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and Didier [Drogba]. They make you feel like a genius."

Considering his two stints at Chelsea and his relationship with the club, it's rather surprising to see that Mourinho only named two former Blues players on his list of favourite stars to manage. He is regarded as an icon at Stamford Bridge and is beloved by the club and its supporters. He achieved great things with both Terry and Drogba, though.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho has managed 1169 games throughout his career as a head coach

His time at Real Madrid saw him build great relationships with the likes of Ronaldo and Benzema so it's hardly shocking to these those superstars make the cut. Similarly, he had an incredible stint in Italy with Inter Milan and in Portugal at Porto, so it makes sense that Javier Zanetti and Jorge Costa are remembered fondly by him. What isn't surprising, is his decision not to include a single Tottenham Hotspur player. His stint in north London is the only real period in his career where he failed to win any major silverware.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 05/02/2025