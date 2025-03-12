As one of the best managers of all time, Jose Mourinho has been a part of many iconic nights in Europe against British opposition throughout his career, but one match stands out more than the rest.

Having enjoyed success at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and other clubs, his resume can stand toe-to-toe with many of the managerial greats in football history. During that time, he enjoyed many brilliant matchups against British sides.

Of course, when managing in England, he enjoyed many brilliant battles, but he also faced British opposition during his time with Porto, Inter and Madrid, often in European games where tensions were elevated.

However, despite all of those brilliant clashes over the years, he revealed perhaps a surprise choice when asked to name the British team that gave him his biggest-ever game, and it is one that came early on in his distinguished career.

Jose Mourinho Remebers Tense Celtic Encounter

Mourinho's Porto side faced off in the UEFA Cup final

During his early days as a manager, his young and exciting Porto side faced Martin O'Neill's strong Celtic side in Seville in the 2003 UEFA Cup final. The two sides played out a fascinating game, with the Portuguese side edging a 3-2 victory in extra-time.

That victory was a must-win for the aspiring great, and it laid the foundations for the club to go onto win the Champions League the following season, which then led to him joining Chelsea and so on - and Mourinho places a lot of importance on that game that he calls the 'most tense game' of his career. He said said:

"That final against Celtic was not the biggest win, it was not the greatest joy, but in terms of intensity it was my biggest ever game. It's still the most tense game in my career. "I've played three European finals since, two in the Champions League. I've won a lot of titles, been involved in so many incredible games. "But in terms of living with tension, intensity, with emotion raised to the limit, that game against Celtic beat them all."

In terms of European finals, Mourinho has been involved in five and won all five - boasting a 100% record. That included back-to-back wins in two years, with Porto beating Celtic and then Monaco for the Champions League.

Later on, he defeated Bayern Munich with Inter in the Champions League final, before beating Ajax with Man United and edging Arne Slot's Feyenoord side with Roma in the Europa Conference League.

Interestingly, he was quizzed over whether he could manage one of either Celtic or Rangers in the future in a recent interview to which he failed to rule out a move. "In this moment, no, because I have a job," the 62-year-old told the media before the first leg against Rangers in the Europa League.

"It's a job that motivates me and demands loyalty. But why not in the future? People can say the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it is a league of passion. Passion in football is everything.

"To play in empty stadiums and competitions where there is not that fire of the passion does not make any sense."

Given that he opted for Celtic in his answer, his record against British sides as a manager was mostly positive, as he boasted a winning record against the likes of Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Manchester City. Interestingly, the only team he has struggled against is his former side, Chelsea, losing seven of the 14 games he faced against them.