Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest football managers of all time, achieving success with some of the biggest clubs on the planet, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. The Portuguese tactician has therefore had an abundance of incredibly talented players at his disposal over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Samuel Eto'o and Frank Lampard are just some of the world-class names that spring to mind when considering the top stars Mourinho has achieved greatness alongside. However impressive his collection of former players is, three players came to mind that he never got the chance to work with.

Mourinho Wanted to Sign Two Italian Icons

He, of course, also wishes he coached Messi

The self-elected 'Special One' was asked if there were any players he wished he had the opportunity to coach. The first name out of his mouth was that of the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi. Mourinho's Real Madrid side had some epic battles with the Argentine-led Barcelona side in the early 2010s, but the pair were never on the same side. Mourinho said:

"For example, I never got to train Lionel Messi, but then nobody can train Messi. "It is absurd to think you could coach him, because he was born with everything and already knows everything. He might teach you some things. All you could say is that you had the honour of having him in your squad."

All managers of this generation would likely have loved to coach the mesmerising attacker. However, the other two players Mourinho name-checked may come as more of a surprise. The Portugal-born genius was the manager of AS Roma at the time of the interview and claimed he wanted to sign two of the club's legends previously, saying:

"To stay in the Roma theme, I would’ve liked to have [Daniele] De Rossi at Inter and Real Madrid, but it was not possible. “I also wanted [Francesco] Totti at Inter, despite his age at the time, but it was not possible either. These are players I always wanted in my career."

Totti is one of the greatest one-club men in football history, having dedicated his entire 24-year senior career to the Serie A giants. Meanwhile, De Rossi spent 18 years with Roma before closing out his iconic career with a season at Boca Juniors.

Sir Alex Ferguson tried to tempt the latter away from the Italian division when he was in charge of Manchester United, meaning Mourinho wasn't the only world-class boss with his eyes on the dominant midfielder.