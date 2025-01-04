Jose Mourinho didn’t hold back when naming the worst Premier League manager of all-time during a candid press conference. Regarded as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, Mourinho secured three titles with Chelsea in 2005, 2006, and 2015.

He also had stints at Manchester United and Tottenham, though with far less success. While trophies and a relentless winning mentality defined much of his time in England, he was also known for his ruthless, tyrannical approach, making him every rival manager’s worst nightmare. This often came across in his interviews, as the Portuguese tactician was never shy about speaking his mind and gaining a psychological advantage.

In 2018, he showed once again that he had no filter, brutally naming who he believed to be the 'worst' manager in Premier League history. While Mourinho famously never had a smooth relationship with iconic figures like Arsene Wenger or Sir Alex Ferguson, there was one manager he simply couldn't comprehend.

Frank De Boer Labelled Premier League's 'Worst Manager'

The ex-Crystal Palace boss only lasted four matches before getting the boot

When presented with the question of whom the worst Premier League manager of all time was, Mourinho picked out former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer, who took charge at Selhurst Park in the summer of 2017. He promised a more progressive style of play than that seen under predecessor Sam Allardyce, but lost his first four Premier League matches and was promptly sacked.

Mourinho's comments came after De Boer criticised his handling of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. The Dutchman said: "It's a pity the manager is Mourinho, because normally he's an English player you want to give him time, and he can then make mistakes. But Mourinho is not like that. He wants to get results. If he [Rashford] has one or two not-good games, he puts him out."

In response, Mourinho gave one of the all-time classic press conference answers, proving the last thing anyone in the industry should do is get on the wrong side of the now-Fenerbahce head coach. He said:

"The worst manager in the history of the Premier League, Frank de Boer. What he was saying was it was not good for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me, because the most important thing for me is to win. If he was coached by Frank he would lose, because he lost every game."

After retiring from playing, De Boer began his managerial career with Ajax's youth team and as an assistant to Bert van Marwijk with the Netherlands national team. In December 2010, he became the Amsterdam-based outfit's head coach and won the Eredivisie title in his first season. In 2013, he was named Manager of the Year in the Netherlands after leading Ajax to their third straight Eredivisie title. The following year, he made history by becoming the first manager to win four consecutive titles.

After a short spell at Inter Milan, there was hope among Palace fans that they had found the man who would lead the Eagles from Premier League regulars to serious top 10 contenders. However, this proved not to be the case, and Steve Parish and the club’s hierarchy quickly realised this, parting ways with him after the worst start to a Premier League season in history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank De Boer was dismissed after managing just four Premier League games, during which Crystal Palace lost every match, failed to score a single goal, and conceded seven.

Since then, De Boer has struggled to revive his managerial career, spending no more than two years at clubs like Atlanta United and Al Jazira before either jumping ship or being dismissed.