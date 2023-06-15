Jose Mourinho will go down as one of the greatest football managers to ever grace the beautiful game and he's made a few quid in the process.

Mourinho has done it all in the game, managing teams in Portugal, Spain, England and Italy and has won a host of trophies and accolades along the way.

Now the Portuguese tactician resides in Rome, where he manages AS Roma, a team he took to the Europa League final narrowly missing out to seven-time winners of the competition Sevilla.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Celebrity Net Worth and football statistics website Transfermarkt.

However, the question remains, just how much is the special one worth? Is he a multi-millionaire? Or has he been underpaid for his exploits in Europe's top five leagues?

Read More: Jack Grealish Net Worth (2023): What Does The Treble Winner Earn Per Week?

Jose Mourinho Net Worth 2023

Mourinho's current net worth is £96 million, which equates to around $120 million. Football has paid dividends for old Jose over the years and he's certainly made for life.

This huge figure is hardly surprising when you consider the vast amount of jobs he's had at elite clubs and he'll likely make even more with the trajectory he is currently on.

Some of this wealth may have also come from contracts at clubs being cut short, Mourinho was bought out of his Manchester United contract for £22 million.

This combined with other buyouts after less successful stints and brought the Portuguese coach £47 million throughout his career so far.

What is Mourinho's current salary at AS Roma?

Reuters

Mourinho's annual salary at AS Roma is reportedly almost £6 million, according to Wage Indicator. an enormous pay cut in comparison to the £21 million he earned per year while at Manchester United.

These vast figures are a stark contrast to Mourinho's modest upbringing in Setúbal, Portugal, where money was hard to come by and riches were rarely seen.

Nevertheless, it seems Mourinho has managed to harness his upbringing in Portugal to reap the positive rewards of being one of the world's top football managers.

Mourinho's earnings in Serie A will more than likely make him one of the highest-earning managers in world football right now too.

READ MORE: Feyenoord reignite feud with Jose Mourinho after Roma's Europa League agony

How many trophies has Mourinho won?

Mourinho has won an astonishing 28 trophies so far in his career spanning his spells in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Portugal.

Some of these trophies include 2 UEFA Champions League trophies with Inter Milan and Porto and three Premier League titles with Chelsea.

Alongside his trophies won as manager of top European clubs, Mourinho has also been awarded the title of FIFA's Best Coach four times.

The special one has simply done it all in football and it's surprising he still has the motivation to keep going with all this money and trophies signed and sealed up.

Mourinho's latest trophy came in 2022 when he won the UEFA Europa Conference League with AS Roma, a trophy which meant he had won every single major European title football has to offer.

What real estate does Jose Mourinho own?

With all this money to throw about, Mourinho has some nice real estate and he's chosen one of the most exclusive postcodes in England to do so.

Mourinho bought a 6-bedroom mansion in the Belgravia area of London for £6.5 million which is now worth a staggering £25 million.

So it seems that Mourinho doesn't just know a thing or two about football but has been pretty smart when it comes to investing his money into property.

It's unclear whether the savvy Mourinho has bought any other properties along his journey around Europe. However, he'll likely have a few dotted around in supreme locations.