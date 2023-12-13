Highlights Newcastle may be considering appointing Jose Mourinho as their next manager to take their side to the next level.

Eddie Howe has done a good job so far, but his lack of experience in managing superstars and European competitions.

Dean Jones has now provided an update on Newcastle's interest in Jose Mourinho, confirming that he has admirers at the club.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in appointing Jose Mourinho as their next manager, as journalist Dean Jones provides an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on Eddie Howe's future.

Howe has done an excellent job in turning the Magpies into a Champions League side from a relegation-battling outfit. The former Bournemouth manager guided the North East club to a top-four finish last season, with the help of heavy investment. However, there could be an argument that Newcastle need to bring in a manager of a higher calibre to take them to the next level.

Howe doesn't have a lot of European pedigree and isn't used to managing a club full of superstars, which is likely the route Newcastle want to go down. Since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over the club, they've dipped into their pockets significantly to help strengthen the squad, but it's only the beginning.

Newcastle could look to appoint Mourinho

If we look at Howe's previous clubs, Burnley and Bournemouth, the 46-year-old has spent the majority of his career managing sides in the lower leagues or near the bottom of England's top flight. The Amersham-born manager was appointed as Newcastle boss back in 2021 and has done an excellent job so far, but there's no doubt the Magpies aren't as good this campaign as they were in the previous.

Newcastle currently find themselves sitting in seventh place in the table, seven points off the top four. Howe is now having to juggle European football with domestic action, something he's not been used to throughout his career. Although injuries have been a major hindrance to performances at St James' Park, PIF will be wanting more from their manager.

Jose Mourinho - Selected Trophies Club Trophies Chelsea Premier League x3, FA Cup, League Cup x3 Real Madrid La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana Manchester United EFL Cup, Europa League Inter Milan Serie A x2, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Champions League Stats according to Transfermarkt

Now, according to reports in Italy, Newcastle are one of the sides who are 'fascinated' by Mourinho and could look to appoint him in the near future. Roma and the 'Special One' are currently in talks over a new contract, and it remains to be seen whether a move to St James' Park would be of interest to Mourinho.

Mourinho has won a host of trophies in different leagues but also has plenty of experience in the Premier League. There won't be many who argue that Howe hasn't done an exceptional job at Newcastle, but can he take the Magpies to the next level?

Jones has suggested that at the moment, any talk of Mourinho taking over at Newcastle is premature. However, the journalist adds that PIF are admirers of the former Manchester United manager, but there is no scope to move forward any time soon with this. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It sounds sexy and it’s easy to imagine PIF going for a statement signing in the dugout when they have to appoint the next boss, but at the moment any talk around Jose Mourinho taking over at Newcastle United is premature. If the Special One is going to return to English football then it’s going to take something like this - a club with such wealth and ambition. But there is also the tie-in for Mourinho of it being the club his mentor Bobby Robson held dear to his heart. So it really could tug at the heartstrings and have the perfect blend of cash and emotion involved. "But while there is a fondness for him among some figures within PIF I’m told there is no scope for anything to move forward any time soon and the last speculation just comes hand-in-hand with the fact there is uncertainty around whether Mourinho stays at Roma. Mourinho wants a new two-year deal if he is going to stay but there is a feeling that his higher-ups would prefer to offer a one-year deal. So let’s see how all of that pans out at the same time as Newcastle and Howe try to get back into those Champions League positions."

Eddie Howe won't be at Newcastle long term

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has discussed Howe's future at St James' Park, suggesting that PIF might grow increasingly frustrated if Newcastle don't continue to progress over the next few years. As a result, Howe might not be in the hot seat in a few years.

The Magpies are currently floating around the Europa League spots, and after Howe dangled the Champions League dream in front of the owners last season, it could be taken away by the end of the term. There's a potential argument that Howe took a step too far too soon and bit off more than he can chew, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue pushing by the end of the season.