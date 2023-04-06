Jose Mourinho has landed some of the biggest jobs throughout his career – from Chelsea to Inter Milan to Real Madrid.

But according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the current Roma boss has been offered a deal to coach the Saudi Arabia national team – a deal that would make him the highest-paid manager ever.

He could also potentially choose to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese manager has been successful while in the Italian capital, guiding his side to a Europa Conference League trophy.

Roma are also fifth in Serie A currently, level on points with Inter Milan, and well in the hunt for Champions League football next season.

Mourinho wants guarantees

But although Mourinho remains under contract until 2024 and there are promising signs for next season, he could leave the club before his deal expires.

Corriere dello Sport reported last month that Mourinho was keen to discuss his future with the Roma board, which points to him wanting to stay at the club.

However, they also wrote that the coach wanted guarantees if he was to see out his contract.

Mourinho wanted the promise of new signings, with the two-time Champions League winner demanding a new centre-midfielder, a new centre-back, and a new striker to replace Englishman Tammy Abraham.

With no agreement in place yet, that leaves his future up in the air.

Record-breaking offer to coach Saudi Arabia

And now, fresh reports in Corriere dello Sport have cast further doubts on where Mourinho might be after the summer.

The Portuguese manager has reportedly been offered a £100 million deal to coach Saudi Arabia’s national team, following Hervé Renard’s resignation.

Mourinho would receive £50 million a year, and he would have the opportunity to either leave after the first year or extend his contract and coach Saudi Arabia at the North American World Cup in 2026.

The deal would be a record-breaker, with Mourinho becoming the highest-paid coach ever were he to accept.

Potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo?

But the Italian press also report that Mourinho could coach at club level in Saudi Arabia, with a reunion with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr on the cards.

The pair spent three years working together at Real Madrid, with Ronaldo scoring 148 goals in all competitions during Mourinho’s tenure.

There is also mutual respect between the pair, with Ronaldo saying in 2015 that Mourinho was the best coach he had played under.

“I would put him at the top, I always say that,” he said, as per The Evening Standard.

Mourinho also loved working with the forward, describing how coaching Ronaldo was the, “highlight of my career.”