Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was in top form on Thursday night after guiding the Turkish giants to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United. The former Red Devils boss was sent off during the second half for his complaints over a penalty appeal that was turned away by referee Clement Turpin.

The hosts dominated for large portions of the encounter, but had to come from behind to rescue a point after Christian Eriksen had put the visitors ahead inside the opening quarter of an hour. The Portuguese coach spoke to TNT Sports after the full-time whistle, revealing exactly what the official said to him after the game about the spot kick appeal in an all-time classic Mourinho interview.

Mourinho Slams 'Incredible' Referee

The controversial coach didn't shy away from his feelings after the game

When asked about what the referee had told him after he had gone to speak with him about the penalty decision, Mourinho revealed that Turpin had claimed to have been keeping an eye on the 61-year-old's behaviour on the touchline as well as the action on the pitch. He claimed:

"He told me something incredible. He said that at the same time, he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate because he's absolutely incredible. His peripheral vision during the game. At 100 mph, he had one eye on the penalty situation… and one eye on my behaviour. That’s why he’s one of the best referees in the world. "I watched the incident. I don't speak about the incident."

Mourinho went on to imply that his former side were lucky to come away with a draw, stating that United had taken a point off of Fenerbahce, rather than the other way around.

"We played amazing," the two-time Champions League winner beamed. "I told the that if we play like this in the Turkish league we destroy every team. I think my boys did an amazing match."

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid man also described Andre Onana as man of the match for his incredible double save in the first half. Fenerbahce are now 11th in the Europa League table following the draw, while Manchester United trail behind in 21st.