Over the years, Jose Mourinho has become one of the best managers in football's history. The Portuguese legend has managed some of the world's best clubs throughout his career. He became recognised as a top manager after winning the Champions League with Porto and went on to manage Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and now spends his time in Italy coaching Roma.

Jose Mourinho's Managerial Career Totals Matches Coached 1,126 Matches Won 699 Matches Drawn 235 Matches Lost 192

Having managed so many incredible teams over the years, it's only natural that Mourinho has worked with some truly exceptional players as a result, but who are the best of the best? Well, we've decided to look into it and come up with a definite XI of the best players he ever managed. Here are the results.

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

One of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, it's no surprise at all to see Petr Cech earn a spot in Mourinho's greatest-ever XI. During his time at Chelsea, the shot-stopper was fantastic and won just about everything there was to win with the Blues. While he only spent several seasons with Mourinho, there's no doubt at all that Cech was the best keeper he worked with.

Cech beats out the likes of Iker Casillas and David de Gea to the spot, and it's very much deserved if you ask us. After all, he does have more clean sheets than anyone else in Premier League history.

Petr Cech's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 6 Appearances 195 Goals 0 Assists 0

Right-back: Javier Zanetti

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Inter Milan

Over the course of 19 years, Javier Zanetti became a club legend for Inter Milan and is the only player from Mourinho's time with the Italian club to make it in his best XI. The Argentine played a key role in the side's treble-winning triumph during the 2009-10 season and is very much deserving of his spot in the team.

The two only worked together for two seasons, but that was more than enough for Zanetti to play his way into Mourinho's greatest-ever XI. He beat out impressive names such as Paulo Ferreira.

Javier Zanetti's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 Seasons 2 Appearances 106 Goals 0 Assists 1

Centre-back: John Terry

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

One of the least surprising inclusions in this team, John Terry is one of the greatest defenders in the history of football and there aren't many players in the world who can boast the impressive legacy that he forged. Throughout his time at Chelsea, the Englishman was an incredible leader and a force at the back.

With Terry leading the war, the Blues dominated football in the 2000s, and he was influential to all of Mourinho's success during his time at Stamford Bridge. In terms of the Premier League, there have been few defenders of captains quite on his level, and there's no doubt he belongs in this team. He likely makes it into the best XI of every manager he played for.

John Terry's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 7 Appearances 266 Goals 26 Assists 9

Centre-back: Ricardo Carvalho

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid

First playing for Mourinho at Porto, Ricardo Carvalho won the Champions League under the coach and was then brought to Chelsea when the Special One took charge at Stamford Bridge. It was during his time playing with the Blues that the centre-back truly earned his spot here, forging an exceptional partnership with Terry at the back as Chelsea dominated English football for a period.

If that wasn't enough, he then played for the Portuguese coach at Real Madrid as well, winning another league title with him in Spain. No player has worked with Mourinho as much as so many different clubs.

Ricardo Carvalho's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 3 (Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid) Seasons 10 Appearances 293 Goals 15 Assists 5

Left-back: William Gallas

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

What might be the most surprising inclusion in this list, William Gallas played under Mourinho at Chelsea and was a solid Premier League defender during that time. Many might be shocked that he takes this spot over someone like Ashley Cole, who is one of the best defenders of all-time, but going strictly off their time with Mourinho, Gallas comes out on top. He won a couple of Premier League trophies with the Special One before he departed for Arsenal.

Throughout his career, the Special One has managed iconic left-backs such as Cole and Marcelo, two of the best defenders of all time, so the Frenchman's inclusion over the pair is a testament to how much he impressed during his time with Mourinho.

William Gallas' statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 2 Appearances 91 Goals 7 Assists 4

Defensive midfield: Claude Makelele

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

So good they named a role after him, Claude Makelele is one of the most underrated midfielders in Premier League history and during his time at Chelsea, he was a vital component to the club's success. Dictating play from the centre of the park, the Frenchman was consistently one of the Blues' best performers and while he didn't make the headlines too often, they wouldn't have been half as good without him.

That's why we think Makelele deserves a spot in this team over the likes of Paul Pogba and Luka Modric. Chelsea have been struggling to fill the role left by the Frenchman since his departure well over a decade ago, a testament to how good he was.

Claude Makelele's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 4 Appearances 138 Goals 2 Assists 5

Centre midfield: Frank Lampard

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

One of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, Frank Lampard is a Chelsea icon and was one of the most influential players at the club during Mourinho's reign. No midfielder has ever scored more Premier League goals than the Englishman, and he won pretty much everything there was to win throughout his career.

His eye for goal set him apart from every other midfielder that Mourinho ever coached, and it's not surprising whatsoever that Lampard has earned a spot in this XI.

Frank Lampard's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 5 Appearances 215 Goals 71 Assists 57

Centre midfield: Mesut Ozil

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Real Madrid

While many will more than likely remember Mesut Ozil for his incredible form at Arsenal during his early years with the London club, it was at Real Madrid that he first emerged as a truly world-class talent and he did so under Mourinho's guidance. Signed from Werder Bremen in August 2010, the German was one of the Special One's very first signings at Madrid and what a purchase it was.

The midfielder terrorised teams from the middle of the park, with his exceptional playmaking ability enough to cause any opposition problems. No one quite knew how to deal with him and his tendency to always find the right man and play the right pass was second to none. Mourinho has coached some incredible midfielders throughout his career, but Lampard and Ozil are clearly the stars who had the biggest impacts.

Mesut Ozil's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Real Madrid) Seasons 3 Appearances 157 Goals 27 Assists 81

Right wing: Eden Hazard

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

After six years away, Mourinho made a shock return to Chelsea in 2013 and his second spell saw him win another Premier League trophy with the club, firmly solidifying his place as their greatest-ever manager. His second spell wouldn't have been half as impressive, though, if they didn't have Eden Hazard on the right flank.

You wouldn't know it from his time at Real Madrid, but at one time, he was one of the most electrifying forwards in all of football. No defender in the world could handle the Belgian during his tenure at Stamford Bridge, and he was regularly one of the best players in the world during that period of his career. Their brief time working together made one hell of an impact.

Eden Hazard's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 3 Appearances 125 Goals 36 Assists 30

Striker: Didier Drogba

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Chelsea

Similarly to Makelele, Chelsea have been trying to fill the hole left by Didier Drogba since his departure from the side over a decade ago. Few forwards have had the impact he did at Stamford Bridge, and he will always be fondly remembered for his tendency to always perform on the biggest stages for the team.

No striker has replicated his level of success in the years since and while Mourinho has coached some world-class strikers over the years, none have been as important to his success as Drogba, and he earns a spot in his greatest XI.

Didier Drogba statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Chelsea) Seasons 5 Appearances 186 Goals 73 Assists 40

Left wing: Cristiano Ronaldo

Teams played under Jose Mourinho: Real Madrid

Considering his status as one of the greatest players to ever play football, it would have been more surprising if Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't included in this team than the fact he was. Playing under Mourinho during his early days at Real Madrid, the spell saw the Portuguese star become one of the club's greatest-ever players, and he began to rival Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Mourinho has worked with some sublime forwards and wingers over the years, but Ronaldo will go down as one of the best to ever step onto a football pitch and is easily the best player the Special One ever coached, so he certainly belongs in this XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo's statistics under Jose Mourinho (per Transfermarkt) Clubs 1 (Real Madrid) Seasons 3 Appearances 164 Goals 168 Assists 49

Ramos and Benzema among huge names that missed out

Mourinho has managed so many legendary players that a plethora of world-class players don't make the XI. Notable names to not make his side include Iker Casillas, David de Gea, Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Xabi Alonso, Luka Modric, Wesley Sneijder, Deco, Kaka, Arjen Robben, Samuel Eto'o, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Karim Benzema and Harry Kane.