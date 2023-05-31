Jose Mourinho has enjoyed quite a decorated managerial career, he makes up one of a long list of managers who hadn't played the game at a particularly high level but excelled in a managerial capacity.

With 26 trophies to his name, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United boss' haul has gradually dried up, winning just six of the aforementioned in the last decade. The Portuguese enigma seems to be entering the twilight of his career in management, with arguably, his best days behind him. Let's examine his portfolio of clubs, and his success rate based on points per game...

9 Spurs - 1.64 (2019–2021)

There was an element of nonchalant depreciation that seemed to creep into this charming antihero during his fruitless Spurs tenure. It appeared as though his days as football’s loveable rogue had finally caught up with him. The years of being football’s Resident Evil had turned him to bitterness, resentment, and acrimony. It also didn’t help that he was managing Spurs, who were *checks notes* embroiled in another crisis of confidence. As such, the Portuguese manager recorded his lowest points tally per game at just 1.64, a comparatively shoddy return given his high standard.

8 Roma - 1.72 (2021–current)

The manager is on his way to cementing his status in the pantheon of Roman Gods, after winning the club’s first-ever European title in 2021-22. Guiding the club to their second successive major European final, the manager may well be immortalised in the Italian capital streets alongside Augustus of Primaporta and Trajan’s Column.

7 Benfica - 1.89 (2000)

The Portuguese giants aren’t a club that necessarily come to mind when thinking of Mourinho and his stellar CV, such was his success at FC Porto. After Jupp Heynckes left Benfica, Mourinho was promoted from assistant to manager. Following a successful string of results, the audaciously ambitious manager requested a contract renewal only to be turned down, forcing the maverick manager to quit on the spot.

6 Man United - 1.97 (2016-2018)

After being dismissed once again by Roman Abramovich, Mourinho moved to Manchester United at the end of the 2015-16 season, a move widely condemned by Chelsea fans. His time on the red side of Manchester was feasibly, his most underrated managerial stretch, and although it ended with his sacking, the club won a cup double with both the League Cup and Europa League secured in 2016-17.

5 Chelsea - 2.03 (2004–2007 and 2013–2015)

Forget American Psycho's Patrick Bateman, or the devilish disposition of No Country for Old Men's Anton Chigurh, over two spells at Chelsea, Mourinho reached new levels of footballing treachery. From goading fans and officials, to mastering the dark arts of pre-match mind games, the ultimate puppeteer with his dark features and smug handsomeness, famously dubbing himself the "Special One" went on to claim three Premier League crowns, one FA Cup, and three League Cups during a period of five years at the club.

4 UD Leiria - 2.06 (2001–2002)

Before “The Special One” became special, he took over at Primeira Liga side, UD Leiria, leading the relative minnows to punch above their weight, spending large portions of the 2001-2002 season in the top four, achieving 2.06 points per game.

3 Inter Milan - 2.18 (2008–2010)

Just a year after his first Chelsea departure, Mourinho returned to management with Italian giants Inter. He would go on to achieve one better than he did in West London, performing a European smash-and-grab in the 2009-2010 Champions League final against Bayern Munich during a 2-0 win with an ageing squad.

2 Real Madrid - 2.30 (2010–2013)

Real Madrid feel awfully like a cheat code, whether it’s Zidane, Ancelotti, or Mourinho, the financial clout, history, and irresistible pull-power of Los Blancos is akin to those GTA V codes that would make a helicopter miraculously appear. In what was La Liga’s irrefutable golden era, Pep Guardiola's Barça and Jose’s Madrid went hammer-and-tong. Despite Barcelona’s dominance, Mourinho managed to eek every morsel of ability out of his side, winning La Liga in 2011-12 as well as the Copa del Rey a year earlier.

1 Porto - 2.40 (2002–2004)

His best points-per-game ratio remains unsurprisingly, at Porto. Characterised by that trench coat, the hop, jump, and skip down the touchline at Old Trafford, as he enjoyed his Michael Corleone-esque wise-guy moment, outshining the footballing godfather, Sir Alex Ferguson in the Champions League. At Porto, Mourinho’s ascent up Mount Acclaim was rapid. Two consecutive Primeira Liga titles, and back-to-back European trophies, including the Champions League in 2003-04.