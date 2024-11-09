Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a return to the Premier League after claiming to have unfinished business, according to reports. 'The Special One' is a three-time English champion and one of the best coaches to have stepped foot on a touchline in the country, but hasn't been seen in the division since being sacked by Tottenham in 2021.

The Portuguese tactician is currently plying his trade in Turkey as manager of Fenerbahce, but has admitted he wouldn't have taken the job had he been aware of the amount of corruption in Turkish football. With that in mind, his spell in Istanbul may be set to end prematurely, with Mourinho hopeful of landing a specific role back in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mourinho was fined $26,200 for questioning how impartial the officials in the Turkish League were following a 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor.

Mourinho Interested in Newcastle Job

The 61-year-old is keeping an eye on Eddie Howe's recent struggles

It has been reported that Mourinho is said to be targeting the Newcastle United job should Eddie Howe be removed from his post at St James' Park. The big spenders have made an unconvincing start to the season and sit 11th in the Premier League table after 10 games. Howe's struggles come after months of being linked with the vacant England job prior to Thomas Tuchel being announced as the successor to Gareth Southgate.

It is claimed that Mourinho has told intermediaries that he would like to remain updated with the goings-on at Newcastle, having previously met Yasir al-Rumayyan in March at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It is understood that the current Magpies boss is under no immediate pressure, but is hindered by the fact that he lost two close allies in the form of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who both left as directors in the summer. There is also said to be tension between Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell, who was appointed in July.

Newcastle ended a five-game streak without a win by beating Arsenal last weekend, but their current standing is seen as not good enough by members of the club's hierarchy. Howe is expected to challenge for European places despite being hamstrung in the transfer market by the club's struggles with Financial Fair Play.

Related Exclusive: Key Newcastle Update on Howe and Mitchell 'Friction' Eddie Howe is well respected on Tyneside but his Newcastle United tenure isn't without drama

Mourinho's Premier League Record

Should Mourinho complete a shocking return to England, he would be aiming to improve his already incredible Premier League record. The former treble winner is joint-third for most titles alongside Arsene Wenger, behind only Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson. He was also just the second non-British manager to win the title, doing so in the 2004/2005 season with the fewest goals conceded in Premier League history (15).

The Portuguese native has amassed 735 points in 363 games in charge - an average of 2.02 points per game - making him the sixth best across the last 20 years. He also holds the sixth-most wins (217) and the sixth-best win percentage of managers who have taken charge of at least 100 games.

Jose Mourinho Premier League Record Stat Figure Clubs Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Games 363 Wins 217 Points 735 PPG 2.02 Win Rate 59.9% League Titles 3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Statmuse - accurate as of 09/11/2024