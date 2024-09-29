Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was shown a yellow card in his side’s recent match-up with Antalyaspor for putting his laptop in front of the cameras to protest a decision, by referee Cihan Aydin, to chalk off Edin Dzeko’s goal.

The Portuguese icon, who has managed at the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Porto, took the reins of Turkish giants Fenerbahce over the summer after being released from the dugout of AS Roma – and has enjoyed a fruitful start to life at his new employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mourinho has a points per game ratio of 2.17 in his 12-game Fenerbahce career - after winning eight, drawing two and losing two.

Sat three points behind fierce rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig, Mourinho has endured to keep up his persona as one of the most controversial managers in the game and his latest instalment has come on the back of him inventing football’s latest bookable offence.

Jose Mourinho Goes Viral for Touchline Antics

The 61-year-old invented latest bookable offence

A man never likely to stay out of the limelight, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur chief has, once again, gone viral online for his latest antics – one that saw him put into the book by the Turkish official, Aydin.

Mourinho’s men were leading 1-0 at the time - courtesy of a 63rd minute Dusan Tadic goal, assisted by Fred – but were looking to nick another to put them in the driving seat with 12 minutes of regulation time to go.

Former Manchester City centre forward, Dzeko, managed to convert a chance to put his side ahead - but it was eventually, with the help from those on VAR duty, ruled out.

After VAR chalked off the Fenerbahce strike for offside, the enigmatic Mourinho placed his laptop screen in front of the beIN Sports television cameras to argue his point. Despite the freeze-frame suggesting that Dzeko’s goal should have stood, and his side should have been 2-0 up, Mourinho was shown a yellow card for his troubles.

The Athletic’s James Horncastle took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that Mourinho – one of the best managers in Champions League history – was protesting a decision made by the man in the middle.

“Mourinho protests refereeing decision by taking a laptop with a still and perceived injustice and placing it in front of a camera while the game continues.”

Despite taking to life in a new country, Mourinho has never been one to shy away from the added extras of the beautiful game. Half an hour into his debut and he was booked, while he also slammed a reporter for asking about Galatasaray's social media post, which brandished him 'The Crying One'.

Man Utd Europa League Tie on the Horizon for Mourinho

Fenerbahce’s campaign off to a flyer with 2-1 win

For all of Mourinho’s domestic brilliance since the 2024/25 campaign got underway, what he is best known for is his defiance in Europe – whether that be at the top table or in the continent’s lesser competitions.

A two-time Champions League winner across stints with Inter Milan and Porto, a Europa League winner with Manchester United and a Europa Conference League champion with Roma in 2021/22, the Portuguese icon now has a tie with the Red Devils to look forward to.

Mourinho - Man Utd Statistics Appointed July 1, 2016 In charge until December 18, 2018 Matches 144 Wins 84 Draws 31 Losses 29 Points per match 1.97

Mourinho will welcome his former club to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday 24 October after winning their Europa League opener against Union St. Gilloise 2-1. They, in the meantime, face FC Twente on Thursday.