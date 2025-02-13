Jose Mourinho hasn't missed a beat when it comes to playing mind games and was at his witty best when responding to Mauro Icardi amid a war of words between the Fenerbahce manager and the Galatasaray striker.

Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor's game was cancelled after 30 minutes on the weekend after Adana players walked off the pitch when a controversial penalty was awarded to the Super Lig leaders, and their new signing, Alvaro Morata, tucked the spot kick away in the 12th minute. The visitors' manager called his troops over as the game continued, and they made the decision to refuse to play, and the game was subsequently cancelled.

Mourinho responded to this by taking to social media and posting a picture of Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez getting away with handling the ball in his own penalty box in a 1-0 win against Gaziantep earlier this month. No penalty was awarded on that occasion, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss made sure to use it in his mounting evidence pile of Turkish football 'corruption'.

Jose Mourinho Fires Back At Mauro Icardi

The Portuguese legend gave a sarcastic reply

Icardi incurred Mourinho's wrath when he posted a meme of the iconic coach in response to the Fenerbache boss' social media post and suggested he was the 'crying one'. The Portuguese has long been taking a stand against the Turkish Super Lig for Galatasaray's supposed 'favouritism', and he was quick to make a point about a controversial decision in one of his title rivals' games.

Mourinho was asked about Icardi's post ahead of his side's UEFA Europa League encounter with Belgian side Anderlecht on Thursday (February 13):

"I am sure that I am a special one, not the special one."

Mourinho added:

"In relation to the comments of Icardi, Icardi is a GOAT and I refuse to comment on a GOAT's words. He is too big, I won't comment."

Mourinho arrived in Turkiye in the summer to take over a Fenerbahce side who were eager to wrestle back control of the Super Lig after missing out on the title last season by three points. The two-time UEFA Champions League-winning coach has overseen 17 wins and two defeats in the league, with his side sitting second, three points behind their arch-rivals.

Speculation has grown over the 62-year-old making a quick exit amid the 'scandal' he feels is taking hold of Turkish football. There have been reports that the three-time Premier League-winning manager wants to return to English football because he has 'unfinished business'.