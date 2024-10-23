Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that the love and respect that every Manchester United fan has for Sir Alex Ferguson is ‘more important’ than his Global Ambassadorial role in the wake of the Scot being cut from the wage bill by INEOS.

It was announced last week that the Stretford-based outfit’s top brass – minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe included – made the decision to cut Ferguson’s Global Ambassadorial role, worth a reported £2.165 million-per-year, to align with their recent cost-cutting measures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mourinho amassed a points-per-match rate of 1.97 at Old Trafford, winning 84 of his 114-game tenure.

The iconic Ferguson, who won a plethora of silverware across his 1,490-game stewardship including 13 Premier League titles, has reportedly taken the news amicably – and Mourinho, 61, has now given his two pence on the news coming out of Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s Opinion on Ferguson Losing Ambassadorial Role

‘My relationship with Sir Alex was amazing’

Ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with his former club, Manchester United, the charismatic Mourinho spoke to the press and was quizzed about his opinion on their decision to remove Ferguson from his aforementioned role.

Firstly, he insisted that his relationship with Ferguson – who is, arguably, the greatest manager in football history – was ‘amazing’ before suggesting that he knows very little about the ins and outs of the situation.

He said: “My relationship with Sir Alex [Ferguson] was amazing. The ambassadorial role, I really don’t know the situation - but it doesn’t matter why, it doesn’t what.

“Sir Alex has the most important thing, which is the love and respect of every Manchester United fan around the world. And that is more important than the ambassadorial role, it’s more important than a few pounds that he can make and he doesn’t need.”

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has stated that his departure will have an impact on Old Trafford proceedings given that he built the club into the global phenomenon that it is, while Stuart Pearce believes that the side’s current players should rally together and cough up what Ferguson would be paid if he kept his role.