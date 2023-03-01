What the fourth official said to Jose Mourinho to make him lose his head in Cremonese 2-1 Roma.

Jose Mourinho red card: What did 4th official say to him in Cremonese 2-1 Roma?

Jose Mourinho was shown a red card in Roma's shock defeat to Cremonese on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese manager was given his marching orders just after half-time.

Mourinho could be seen venting his fury at fourth official, Marco Serra.

The referee felt the need to stop play and issue the Roma manager his third red card of the season.

Roma went on to lose the match 2-1.

Daniel Ciofani's 83rd minute penalty gave Cremonese their first victory of the Serie A season and condemned Roma to an embarrassing loss.

What did Jose Mourinho say about the fourth official after the game?

Mourinho was still furious after the match and threatened to take legal action.

He said, per football-italia: “I am emotional, but not crazy. In order to react the way I did, something had to happen first. I need to understand if I can take any legal action. Piccinini gave me a red card, because unfortunately the fourth official does not have the capacity to understand what he said to me.

“I want to find out if there is an audio recording. I don’t want to get into the fact that Serra is from Turin and on Sunday we are playing against Juventus.

“For the first time in my career, a fourth official spoke to me in the most incredible way. It was unjustifiable. At the end of the game, I went to speak to them. Piccinini, who was the fourth official in the last game when I was sent off, told me to apologise to Serra. I told Serra he should have the courage to explain what happened, but he had memory problems.”

What did the fourth official say to Jose Mourinho during their clash?

It has now been reported what the fourth official said to Mourinho to make him so angry.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the dispute began when Mourinho asked Serra for an explanation after Marash Kumbulla and Frank Tsadjout clashed on the pitch.

Serra wasn't interested in explaining and answered: 'Mind your own f**king business.'

Serra then allegedly said 'they all take the p*ss out of you, go home' to Mourinho after he was shown a red card.

What punishment has Mourinho received for his red card?

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Italian Football Federation.

Mourinho has been given a two-game ban and a €10,000 fine.

He will miss Roma's matches against Juventus on Sunday and against Sassuolo on March 12.

