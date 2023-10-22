Highlights Mourinho responds to Papu Gomez's criticism by sarcastically mentioning the possibility of failing anti-doping tests if he takes cough syrup.

Roma defeated Monza with a late winner, leading to Mourinho mocking the Monza manager and subsequently getting sent off.

Gomez served a two-year ban for failing an anti-doping test due to terbutaline in his system, which his club claims was an involuntary ingestion.

Jose Mourinho has hit back at comments made by recently suspended Monza player, Papu Gomez, with the AS Roma manager proving he is as sharp as ever. It comes in the wake of the Italian club confirming that Gomez has been handed a two-year ban by FIFA after the attacking midfielder failed to pass an anti-doping test.

On Friday night, the Serie A side released a statement to confirm that their player had been handed a suspension, per BBC Sport, that read: "Fifa has notified the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission of the first instance ruling of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against the player Alejandro Dario Gomez." It was also reported by BBC Sport that Gomez had failed due to terbutaline being in his system. This is a medication known to be used to prevent bronchospasm in patients with lung diseases such as asthma.

The Sun have also reported that Gomez has claimed the failed test was the result of a mistake as he had a: "Bad night which led him to take a syrup from one of his children without prior consultation with the club's doctors." The matter is being taken seriously by Gomez's employers, who say this occurred via an: "Involuntary ingestion," while they are set to: "Evaluate the next procedural steps to take."

This all comes only one month after the 35-year-old had joined Monza on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Sevilla.

Papu Gomez's career

Club Years Arsenal di Sarandi 2005 - 2009 San Lorenzo 2009 - 2010 Catania 2010 - 2013 Metalist Kharkiv 2013 - 2014 Atalanta 2014 - 2021 Sevilla 2021 - 2023 Monza 2023 - Present

Papu Gomez takes swipe at Jose Mourinho

Gomez has had a successful year in terms of silverware as he was part of the World Cup winning Argentina squad in the latter months of 2022. He was also involved as Sevilla were able to lift the UEFA Europa League trophy after beating Mourinho's Roma in the final via a penalty shootout in May of this year - several months after the alleged failed test.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) that the former Atalanta midfielder had taken a shot at the Portuguese manager by saying: “Mourinho? I only have one memory of him and that is winning the Europa League with Sevilla against him.” This may have come as a bitter blow to Mourinho, who prides himself on being a serial winner throughout his career, and it was always likely that the 60-year-old would have some form of retort.

Mourinho hits back after Monza clash

Roma claimed a 1-0 win over Gomez's club Monza on Sunday afternoon following a 90th minute winner by Stephan El Shaarawy. The game ended in even more controversial fashion however, as Mourinho was sent off after mocking the Monza manager after Roma's late winner.

Clearly being in a particularly spiky mood, Mourinho was asked about Gomez's prior comments in his post match press conference, and he replied: “Gomez did not play in the Europa League Final, I think he did play against Juventus after getting a positive result."

The Roma boss then went on to mock Gomez's defence for his positive test, adding: "In any case, I don’t want to talk about this. If I get a cough, then I won’t take that syrup, or else I will be in trouble too.”

Brutal from the coach. He is always one to defend himself and this occasion was no different. If you come from the king you best not miss.