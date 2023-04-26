Jose Mourinho is no doubt one of the greatest managers to grace the sport of football, but that’s not to say he’s not had his fair share of upsets, too.

Most commonly known as ‘The Special One’, he has accrued a whopping 27 trophies over his 23-year managerial career and may still have more to come.

He has won back-to-back Premier League titles with Chelsea, trebles with both Porto and Inter Milan, and countless individual honours across his illustrious career.

Mourinho was seen crying tears of happiness as Roma triumphed Feyenoord last year in the Europa Conference League final back in May 2022.

Understandably, you can’t imagine feeling the need to be upset with such a decorated career.

Saying that, there was one time that Mourinho cried following a defeat, and he has since opened up about the misery he felt.

Mourinho’s only time crying after a defeat

In 2020, Mourinho spoke to Marca – a Spanish news outlet – and revealed the only time that a defeat made him cry, which was the Champions League semi-finals in 2012 against Bayern Munich while at Real Madrid.

“That night is the only time in my career as a coach that I’ve cried after a defeat. I remember it well…" Mourinho said.

“Aitor [Karanka] and I pulled up in front of my house, in the car, crying...It was very hard because we were the best that season.”

The Portuguese tactician oversaw Real Madrid when his side plunged out of the competition at the hands of the Bavaria giants.

He did, however, reference that three key players missed their penalties during the shootout, which ultimately made them fall short.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 25: Head Coach Jose Mourinho of Real Madrid has words with Mesut Ozil of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg between Real Madrid CF and Bayern Munich at The Bernabeu Stadium on April 25, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, that’s football. Cristiano, Kaka, Sergio Ramos… three complete monsters of football, there’s no doubt about that, but they’re also human.”

Later, on Portuguese TV channel Sic, he revealed that the Bayern Munich loss was the saddest moment of his managerial career.

“If I have to choose the worst moment, it's that elimination with Real Madrid,” the 60-year-old said.

“We were the best team in Europe, without a doubt, we won La Liga smashing all the records for points and goals and we would've won that final, I don't have any doubt.”

It was a bitter pill to swallow - as Mourinho mentioned, the Santiago Bernabeu-based outfit reigned supreme in Spain that season, breaking the points and goals record.

Mourinho’s time at AS Roma

Now back in Italy, can he continue his proven track record of winning a multitude of trophies?

Mourinho took over at the helm of AS Roma in the summer of 2021 and picked up a Europa Conference League triumph at the first time of asking. Vintage Mourinho.

This season, he is now on the hunt for more victory with a Europa League semi-final on the cards against player-turn-manager Xabi Alonso.

Roma still have a clear chance of securing Champions League qualification by earning a top four spot in the Serie A but have other matters to attend to as well, mainly the Europa League.