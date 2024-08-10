Highlights Jose Mourinho admits lifelong support for Real Madrid, despite successful stints with other clubs like Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The Portuguese coach has a unique ability to connect with players and fans at every club he manages, fostering harmony and admiration.

Although Mourinho only won one La Liga trophy with Real Madrid, his time with the club was special as a lifelong fan of Los Blancos.

Jose Mourinho has finally revealed which football club he supports, admitting he's a Real Madrid fan and 'always will be'. The Special One has managed some incredible teams over the years. From winning the Champions League with Porto, to guiding Chelsea to their first league title in 50 years, to securing a historic treble with Inter Milan, he's pretty much done it all.

What makes the Portuguese coach so special, pardon the pun, is the unique bond he seems to form with almost every club he manages. Wherever Mourinho goes, he seems loved by both players and fans alike. Sure, there's the odd occasion where he butts heads with one of his footballers, but for the most part, there's harmony. It's an affection he shares with the clubs, aside from maybe Tottenham Hotspur.

His relationship with Chelsea and their fans is particularly significant. Across two spells at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho became a hero and his adoration for the Blues became clear for all to see. With that said, he revealed which football club he actually supports in an interview with Corriere dello Sport via Marca last year and it isn't Chelsea.

Mourinho Revealed He's Always Been a Real Madrid Fan

He said he always will be

It's not often that a football coach manages to build bonds with almost every club they manage. Mourinho has done that, though. Whenever he's in charge of a team, he builds a unique connection with them and their fanbase. Sure, sometimes those relationships don't always last and some end on a sour note, but for a while, they mean everything. Madrid is one club, though, where Mourinho had a connection before and after he took charge of Los Blancos.

"People may have a different perception, but I've always had an excellent relationship with the clubs I've worked for. I met a Mexican Madrid fan in Portugal and he greeted me with immense joy. I have always been a Madridista and always will be."

So, despite managing the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United, it's Real Madrid that Mourinho continues to hold a soft spot for. He's always been a fan of Los Blancos, which means it must have been a dream come true when he got to take charge of the La Liga side.

Mourinho Managed Real Madrid for Three Years

He won one La Liga trophy with them

From 2008-2010, Mourinho was in charge of Inter Milan and had an incredible two years with the Serie A club. He was beloved in Italy, won two league titles and a treble during his final year in charge, but decided to leave in 2010. Why did he step away? Because he was offered the job of a lifetime when Real Madrid approached him about becoming their manager.

Considering he's now admitted to being a lifelong fan of Los Blancos, it's not surprising that he decided to make the switch. It was one that paid off too, as he went on to win several trophies in Spain, including a La Liga title. The Portuguese coach spent three years with Madrid and was unfortunate not to win more with the side. He was unlucky to have taken charge of the team during Pep Guardiola's dominating reign at Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid record Games managed 178 Games won 127 Games drawn 28 Games lost 23 Trophies won 3

Mourinho coached Madrid between 2010-2013, but was let go after three years. He's gone on to manage Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma and Fenerbahce in the years since. While he likely wishes his time in Spain could have lasted a little longer, there aren't many who can boast that they've managed the club they've always been a fan of. The Special One can.

