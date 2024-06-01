Highlights Jose Mourinho is a highly successful but regularly controversial football manager.

He has coached top players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and John Terry.

And yet, he named Nemanja Matic as the greatest player he ever coached.

There is little doubt throughout the world of football that Jose Mourinho is one of the finest, yet most polarizing, figures in the sport. The Portuguese manager has coached some iconic sides in Europe through his storied 24-year coaching career, winning trophies almost everywhere he went with a total haul of 26 as a manager, across spells at FC Porto, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and AS Roma.

Alongside this, the 61-year-old has also worked alongside some of the modern game's greatest players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and John Terry. However, none of those remarkable talents were named by Mourinho as the best he has coached, with former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic instead earning that accolade from the iconic manager when speaking with The Times. He said (via the Independent):

"Matic - I cannot say I had better guys than him in my career."

Mourinho and Matic

The duo worked with each other at three clubs

Having worked with each other on three separate occasions, the bond between Mourinho and Matic, in tandem with their successful working relationship, provides context as to why Mourinho rates him so highly.

Having first played under him following his 2014 return to Chelsea, Matic was an immediate mainstay in the 14/15 Chelsea side that secured a league cup and Premier League double under Mourinho's tutelage.

Converted from a playmaker to a defensive midfielder by Jorge Jesus during his prior time at Benfica, the Serbian was a vital part of The Blues' core, with his work rate and defensive solidity being integral to Chelsea's, and Mourinho's, successes that season.

Such were those successes, that Mourinho would go on to secure Matic's signature two more times across the now 35-year-old's playing career, with the duo re-uniting firstly at Manchester United, where they would go on to become runners-up in the FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Super Cup that season.

Mourinho would be dismissed by The Red Devils in 2018, but Matic would remain, enjoying a further four years at the club before departing on a free transfer in 2022, having been a well-rated part of Manchester United's team at that time.

Upon his departure from Old Trafford, Mourinho, who was embarking into his second season as AS Roma manager having recently won the UEFA Conference League, sought to bring his former cohort back under his wing, with the Serbian agreeing a one-year deal to link back up with his former manager.

With Roma, the duo would again reach another cup final, this time in the Europa League, but would heart-breakingly fall short of success following a penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla, although Matic would go on to be named in that edition's Team of the Tournament.

The duo would part ways for likely the final time at the end of the 22/23 season, with Matic's contract expiring before joining French side Rennes.

Nemanja Matic under Mourinho Appearances 141 Clubs 3 Trophies 2 Runners-up 4

Mourinho's former players

Jose worked with some of the best

Whilst Matic may have gotten the nod as Mourinho's favourite cohort, it's fair to say the Portuguese manager has worked with some of the game's greatest examples during his famous career.

The former Real Madrid man worked there with Portuguese great Ronaldo, who was converted into a devastating forward rather than the tricky winger he had been known as prior. Under Mourinho, Ronaldo shot to even higher heights than he had previously reached, becoming the first player to hit 40 goals in a La Liga season in 10/11, as well as becoming the first player to win the European Golden Shoe in multiple countries, whilst hoisting three trophies in his time playing under Mourinho.

Mourinho also worked with two of England's best-ever players: Rooney and Terry. He may have only worked with Rooney for one season, but their time together was certainly successful, with Manchester United picking up a Community Shield, Europa League and league cup in their solitary season alongside one another.

Rooney's time under Mourinho, albeit brief, is also a special one for him to remember, as his final season at Manchester United saw him both equalize and overtake Sir Bobby Charlton's goal record for the club, with an equalizing free-kick away at Stoke City that saw him secure a record-breaking 250th goal for the club.

With Terry, Mourinho again enjoyed some of his finest years in management, across two spells with the London club.

The duo enjoyed back-to-back Premier League titles from the 04/05 and 05/06 seasons, the first of which was heralded as one of the greatest title-winning sides in Premier League history, with Mourinho deploying a formidable defensive partnership between Terry and Ricardo Carvalho that would see Chelsea win the title with just one defeat and a paltry number of goals scored against them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea won the title with just one loss and 15 goals conceded in 2004/05.

Success would continue when Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013, when the Blues would return to league-winning ways in 2015, with Terry forming a brilliant defensive side in partnership with Gary Cahill, with Nemanja Matic securing the defence just ahead of them.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 30/05/24).