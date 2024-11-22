New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed what Jose Mourinho said to him after he was announced as the man who would replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The 39-year-old officially took charge on November 11th and is set to lead the Red Devils out for the first time this weekend as they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Speaking ahead of his United bow, Amorim was asked whether or not he had spoken to Mourinho, under whom he did an internship during the 'Special One's' reign at the Theatre of Dreams. The former Sporting Lisbon boss confirmed that he had spoken to his mentor and shared the words of wisdom the now-Fenerbahce coach gave him.

Amorim Reveals Conversation with Mourinho

The 39-year-old claimed a lot of what Mourinho claimed turned out to be true

During his pre-match press conference, Amorim explained that his former teacher told him that he was joining a special club with special people, something that the man himself could attest to. As per GOAL, Amorim stated:

"[Mourinho] sent me a message and told me that this is a lovely club, a big club, with lovely people – and that is correct. It still is. But a lot of things change and we are in a different building now; we are building a new one, and I am different guy. I was learning at the time and I hope to now teach something here too, to my players. But the club is still big and is still the best club in England, and we want to win again, that is all."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho and Ruben Amorim are the only two Portuguese men to hold managerial jobs at any level for Manchester United.

When asked about what he had learned during his internship under Mourinho, the former Benfica midfielder explained that the ex-Chelsea manager's influence on European football gave other people from Portugal the confidence that they could be the best in the world. Despite already being nicknamed by some players as 'Mourniho 2.0', Amorim maintained that the pair were different from one another, Amorim was confident in his ability to relate to his players, much like his counterpart did when he first stepped foot on English soil in 2004.