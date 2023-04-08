Antonio Cassano was highly critical of Jose Mourinho earlier this week.

The Portuguese manager has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid in recent times.

Cassano slammed Mourinho when reacting to the reports.

What did Antonio Cassano say about Jose Mourinho?

He told BoboTV, per the Daily Mail: "He can return to Real Madrid if [Carlo] Ancelotti does not continue, but if Los Blancos want a coach, they will not call Mourinho for their new project.

"Mourinho doesn't give a sh*t about football. He doesn't like to work, he doesn't know how to communicate or speak, let's not be fooled by his story.

"I don't know how he achieves those results, because it's just cinema. He was a great coach, but right now he can train Real Madrid, as he can also train San Martines."

Jose Mourinho hits back at Antonio Cassano

Mourinho's Roma moved up to third in Serie A after beating Torino on Saturday afternoon.

The 60-year-old took the opportunity to react to the Italian's comments.

He did not hold back at all as he gave a savage comeback.

He said, per football-italia: “Everyone is free to have their preferences and make their criticism, but when talking about others, like Antonio does, it’s different.

“Some of us work in football, he just wants to enjoy himself. Cassano played for Roma, for Inter and for Real Madrid. In Madrid he is only remembered for his jacket. With Roma he won a Supercoppa without playing. At Inter he didn’t even manage to win the Lombardy Cup in a friendly.

“You know what I won with Inter, Real Madrid and Roma. He might have a problem with me, I do not have a problem with him.

“I will tell Cassano just one thing: careful Antonio, for you are 40 years old and I am 60, at times Marko Livaja types turn up and then it gets tough.”

According to football-italia, Mourinho's comment about Cassano's jacket was in reference to the item of clothing he wore when first arriving to sign for Real Madrid in 2006.

While the comment about Livaja is believed to be in reference to a rumour claiming they clashed during a training session when they were together at Inter.

Mourinho's comebacks are something else.

Cassano may well regret ever slamming the legendary football manager.