AS Roma scored a dramatic late goal to defeat Monza in their Serie A clash on Sunday afternoon. Roma have looked back to their best in recent weeks after enduring a disappointing start to the season. They were looking to continue their good form and make it four wins in a row against Monza at Stadio Olimpico.

Despite Monza being reduced to 10 men when Danilo D'Ambrosio was sent off four minutes before half-time, Roma struggled to make the advantage count and it looked as if the spoils would be shared. But they finally managed to break the deadlock in the 90th minute when Stephan El Shaarawy rifled the ball past Michele Di Gregorio and into the back of the net. Monza were unable to find an equaliser and so Roma held on to clinch another three points.

Jose Mourinho's reaction to Roma's late winner against Monza

Jose Mourinho is one of the most passionate managers in the world and he let his emotions spill out when his side took the lead. After El Shaarawy found the back of the net, Mourinho sunk to his knees in ecstasy.

Jose Mourinho sent off after mocking Monza bench

Mourinho has been sent off numerous times during his career and he was shown another red card in injury time. Minutes after Roma took the lead, the Portuguese manager turned to Monza's bench and made a crying gesture. Per the Mirror, Mourinho is also believed to have said to Monza boss Raffaele Palladino: "You talk a lot and then you cry.”

The referee for the match saw Mourinho's actions and did not hesitate in giving him a red card. The 60-year-old did not seem too bothered by being sent off, though, as he quickly got off his seat and made his way back to the dressing room. Watch the moment below...

Mourinho will now have to serve a one-match suspension, meaning that he will his side's crucial clash against his former club Inter on Sunday October 29.

Jose Mourinho explains red card in Roma 1-0 Monza

Mourinho opened up about his red card after the game. He told Sky Sport Italia, per Football Italia: “I made some gestures, I said nothing offensive. It was because last season some talented people, but lacking in experience, had some nasty words about us. Today the only ones making a show on the touchline and trying to pressure the referee were Monza.

While Mourinho was not impressed with the behaviour of Monza's staff, he credited the club's staff and players and said they deserved to take something away from the game.

He said: “I think Monza did not deserve to lose the match. Obviously, I am very happy with the points, but I always felt my team was struggling. We made a lot of technical errors, the players were physically drained after long journeys on international duty. “Monza have good players, a good coach and made it difficult for the whole game. We won with heart, because we tried everything to get there, we hit the woodwork twice, while Monza also had scoring opportunities.”

Roma have now moved into the top half in Serie A having amassed 14 points from their opening nine games. They find themselves eight points behind early pace-setters, Inter. Monza, meanwhile, are two points worse off than Roma in 11th.