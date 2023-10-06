Highlights Roma's dominant 4-0 victory over Servette showcased their potential in the Europa League, despite their struggles in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho showed a moment of real class following Roma's 4-0 Europa League victory over Swiss side, Servette on Thursday night. The Italian side find themselves second in their group after two wins from two, only being behind Slavia Prague on goal difference.

On loan striker - Romelu Lukaku - gave the home side the advantage before half-time and a second-half brace by Andrea Belotti sealed the win along with a Lorenzo Pellegrini strike. It was a dominant display from the side that lost against Sevilla in the final of the competition at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Roma are currently 13th in the Serie A league table after enduring a difficult start to the season, having only won two of their seven fixtures in the competition. Mourinho's stock as a manager might have fallen, but he once again proved to be a very good person behind the brash, extremely confident persona fans have become used to over the years.

The Roma manager tells brilliant story about debutant

During a post-match interview, the Portuguese boss pulled in 19-year-old - Francesco D'Alessio - who had just made his senior debut for the club. Mourinho the went on to tell a story about the boyhood Roma fan from earlier in the year: "In the summer, before the kids went back to school, we were training and there were loads of kids outside Trigoria [Roma's training ground] screaming because they wanted to come inside to watch training."

Continuing the story with D'Alessio still standing by his side, Mourinho explained: "He [D'Alessio] was with us and he said: 'When I was 7, 8, 9 [years old], I was out there screaming because I wanted to come in. No coach opened the gates to let me in'."

Taking the point made by his young player, the 60-year-old continued: "I was so happy for the kids because I opened the gate and let them in." Turning to the 19-year-old stood to him, he said with a proud smile on his face: "Now he's playing for Roma in the Europa League, at the Olympico."

The pride Mourinho looks to have in the young man is really heart-warming to see, proving that behind the world-class manager, there is an unbelievable person.

Watch: Heart-warming story told by Jose Mourinho

What next for Mourinho and Roma?

Ahead of the upcoming international break, the Italian side will look to try and replicate their European form in the league as they have a trip to Cagliari to contend with on Sunday evening. Mourinho will expect three points from his team to head into the two-week break in the best possible fashion.

In terms of Europa League football, the top two teams in the group meet back-to-back as Roma clash with Slavia Prague. Both sides have a 100% record from their first two games in the competition, but this will come to an end as it looks like a straight battle for top place in the group.

Europa League Group G

Club Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points Slavia Prague 2 2 0 0 8 6 Roma 2 2 0 0 5 6 Servette 2 0 0 2 -6 0 Sheriff Tiraspol 2 0 0 2 -7 0

Mourinho will hope to win the group as this means one of the knockout rounds will be skipped, whereas finishing second in the group could potentially mean a meeting with one of the teams dropping out of the Champions League.