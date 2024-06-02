Highlights Jose Mourinho addresses Fenerbahce fans, citing passion for football as the reason for taking the job.

Fans flock to the stadium for the press conference, creating an electric atmosphere.

Mourinho aims to lead Fenerbahce back to the peak of Turkish football.

Jose Mourinho's introduction to the Fenerbahce fans was as wild as you could probably imagine, with fans of the Turkish club flocking out in their army to see their brand-new head coach. The Special One was appointed manager of the side earlier this week to the surprise of many, but if his first press conference is anything to go by, it's going to be quite an incredible partnership.

Having built his career as one of the greatest managers ever with the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Mourinho most recently managed Roma, but was let go earlier this year after a disappointing spell of form. He didn't stay away from the game for long, though, and will look to guide Fenerbahce back to the peak of Turkish football after they missed out on the Super Lig title by three points.

Mourinho's Press Conference Was Wild

He explained why he took the job to the army of fans

His appointment is a major coup for the Yellow Canaries, and his star power could be felt when speaking to the club's fans for the first time. Having thanked the supporters for the response to his appointment, he went on to explain that his passion for football was a large reason for why he decided to take the job.

"First of all, I want to thank you for your love. The love that I feel from the first moment where my name was connected with Fenerbahce. Normally, a coach is loved after victories. In this case, I feel that I am loved before victories, and that for me is a big responsibility. "I promise you that from this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin. Football is passion and there is no better place to feel that passion."

He then took the Fenerbahce shirt and swung it around for fans to see. His words and actions sparked an insane reaction from the supporters in attendance and it looks like the two parties have already built a very special relationship.

The Fans Came Unglued for Mourinho

Those in attendance went wild for the Special One

The Special One addressed the Fenerbahce fans inside the club's stadium, and the atmosphere was electric. From his speech to his interactions with the supporters afterwards, they were clearly enthralled with his presence and their time together has gotten off to a wild start.

It's obviously too early to predict just how well things will play out on the pitch, but one thing is for certain, and that's that Mourinho has the full support of the Fenerbahce fans as he takes over.