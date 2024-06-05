Highlights Mourinho signed a 2-year contract with Fenerbahçe with potential for a third year.

'The Special One's' contract allows him to leave if offered role as Portugal manager, a role he previously turned down.

Mourinho's focus now with Fenerbahçe is on securing more success and working towards achieving positive results for the club.

Having recently been announced as the new manager of Turkish club Fenerbahçe, José Mourinho's arrival at the Istanbul club was met with wild celebrations from their supporters.

Whilst the Portuguese icon was mobbed in the streets by fans and met with a ferocious ovation upon his presentation by the club, those fans may not have known that the 61-year-old has reportedly insisted upon a contract clause that could potentially see him leave the club in the future.

Mourinho has reportedly signed a 2-year contract, with the option of a third year installed, with Fenerbahçe, securing his first managerial role since his surprising sacking by Roma in January this year, with the move negotiated by compatriot and superagent Jorge Mendes, with Besiktas having also been in talks.

According to Calciomercato, via Turkish outlet NTV Sport, the legendary coach has insisted upon his contract containing a clause that will allow him to be released should the Portuguese national team offer him the role of manager. Mourinho has achieved success in Spain, England, Portugal and Italy as one of modern football's most iconic club managers, but he has never tried his hand at international management.

That insistence may stem from a position of some regret, with Mourinho having turned down the job as Portugal boss whilst still in charge of Roma, only for the Italian side to dismiss him 12 months later.

Mourinho's International Prospects

Mourinho previously turned down chance to manage Portugal

Mourinho has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in football, but has never taken the opportunity to manage any national team before.

Despite an offer being made to him previously to manage Portugal, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager turned down the chance to continue on with his career at Roma, which would be brought to a close by the club a year later at the start of 2024.

Speaking with Cabine Desportiva shortly before his dismissal by the Romans, Mourinho claimed: "The fact that the president of the FPF said that I was not his first choice, but his only choice, makes me proud. But I decided not to go. I'm here and that's what matters."

In the end, Portugal settled on former Everton and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, who Mourinho backed to succeed in this summer's Euros, saying: We're going into the Euros with a coach who has done an excellent job, with an excellent generation of players.

“I want everything to go well, and for this group of players, going well means winning. By winning, [Martinez] will continue, and this group of players will continue with him and go to the next World Cup.”

How Fenerbahce Performed in The 2023/24 Season

Fred, Edin Dzeko, Ryan Kent and Michy Batshuayi all play for the club

Being lauded throughout the streets and being met with a raucous atmosphere, José Mourinho's unveiling in Istanbul to his new fans was something to behold.

Whilst Turkish football's fervent support has never been in question, the delight etched on the faces of those who hung onto every word the Portuguese manager had to say was clear, with Mourinho bringing the already-electric atmosphere by stating "this shirt is my skin".

Mourinho will be hoping to secure more success for Fener in his first season in charge, with the club having finished runners-up in both the Süper Lig and the Turkish Super Cup last season, as well as crashing out of both the UEFA Conference League and Turkish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The two-time Champions League winner will have a number of former Premier League talent at his disposal, with the likes of Fred, Edin Dzeko, Ryan Kent and Michy Batshuayi making up his squad for the coming 2024/25 season.

And whilst his arrival was met to much intrigue from the watching world and excitement from fans in Istanbul, it remains a question mark as to whether Mourinho will take the reins of his country at some point in the near future.