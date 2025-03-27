Steven Gerrard is the very embodiment of a Liverpool legend, and few would dare argue against the notion that he might be the greatest player in the club’s history. However, that legacy could have taken a very different turn had the iconic midfielder - one of his generation’s finest - chosen to leave Anfield in 2005.

Just months after captaining Liverpool to their historic fifth Champions League triumph, Gerrard grew frustrated over the club’s hesitation in offering him a new contract. Disillusioned, he submitted a transfer request and was heavily linked with moves to Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. Chelsea, in particular, made their intentions clear, tabling a £32 million bid as Jose Mourinho eagerly sought to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

In the end, though, Gerrard chose loyalty over a fresh start, rejecting Chelsea’s advances to remain a Red. Mourinho, understandably disappointed, openly praised the midfielder’s talent - but in doing so, he also made a bold prediction, one that would later prove very accurate.

Mourinho's Gerrard Prediction in 2005 Proved True

The Englishman's loyalty cost him a shinier trophy cabinet