Jose Mourinho took the bizarre decision to force his Roma side to play with 10 men at the weekend. Roma were facing Partizani Tirana in their final pre-season friendly before the Serie A season starts.

The Italian club ran out 2-1 winners at the Air Albania Stadium. First half goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Andrea Belotti put Roma in control of the match. So much in control, in fact, that Mourinho decided to bring new signing Houssem Aouar off in the 79th minute, leaving Roma with 10 men.

Roma had already made all of their allotted substitutions and there was a lot of confusion over Mourinho's decision. The player himself, Aouar, certainly looked confused as he questioned his manager's call.

Partizani had the ball in possession when Mourinho summed Aouar over before telling the 25-year-old to come off the pitch. Aouar looked baffled - and slightly annoyed - before Mourinho put his arm around him to attempt to explain what he was doing.

It left Roma with 10 men for the rest of the match and, during that time, they actually conceded with the opponents scoring an 85th minute penalty to bring the scores back to 2-1.

Why did Mourinho leave Roma with 10 men?

So, why did Mourinho take the decision to bring off Aouar and leave Roma with 10 men? Aouar was signed on a free transfer from Lyon in the summer, putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal. You'd think that Mourinho would want to see his new player in action but that wasn't quite the case.

Instead, Mourinho's decision came down to sportsmanship. Let us explain.

According to Corriere dello Sport, earlier in the match Partizani manager Zoran Zekic made a mistake when he tried to substitute a player for another he had already taken off, which the referee didn't allow, leaving the hosts with 10 men themselves. All seems a bit harsh for a pre-season friendly.

Therefore, later in the match, Mourinho decided to level the playing field and play 10 men each by substituting Aouar. A classy move from Mourinho.

The report also states that Aouar was being targeted by the opposition and wanted to withdraw him as a precaution ahead of the new season. A decision that Aouar didn't appear to fully understand.

VIDEO: Jose Mourinho substitutes Aouar to leave Roma with 10 men

How will Roma fare this season?

Mourinho's Roma finished sixth last season following Juventus' 10-point deduction. However, their campaign ended in heartbreak following a penalty shootout defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla. They will compete again in the Europa League this season as they look to go one better than last season.

It was Roma's second consecutive European football after they won the Europa Conference in 2022, beating Feyenoord in the final.

But can Mourinho add another league title to his CV? Roma won't be among the favourites in Serie A with Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan all going into the new campaign with a better chance of winning the league.

But this is Mourinho and you can never rule him out of doing the unthinkable. Like substituting a player to make your own side play with 10 men...