Jose Mourinho's Roma were shocked by Cremonese in their Serie A clash on Tuesday evening.

Roma were huge favourites for the match.

Cremonese were bottom of Serie A and yet to taste victory in their opening 23 matches.

But Mourinho's side were beaten 2-1 at Giovanni Zini Stadium.

It looked as if the game would end in a draw when Leonardo Spinazzola cancelled out Frank Tsadjout's opener.

But Cremonese won it late on when Daniel Ciofani scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Mourinho was given his third red card of the season against Cremonese.

The 60-year-old was sent off just after half-time after losing his cool with the fourth official, Marco Serra. Watch the moment below...

Jose Mourinho threatens to take legal action after red card v Cremonese

Mourinho was still furious after the match and has threatened to take legal action against the fourth official.

He said, per football-italia: “I am emotional, but not crazy. In order to react the way I did, something had to happen first. I need to understand if I can take any legal action. Piccinini gave me a red card, because unfortunately the fourth official does not have the capacity to understand what he said to me.

“I want to find out if there is an audio recording. I don’t want to get into the fact that Serra is from Turin and on Sunday we are playing against Juventus.

“For the first time in my career, a fourth official spoke to me in the most incredible way. It was unjustifiable. At the end of the game, I went to speak to them. Piccinini, who was the fourth official in the last game when I was sent off, told me to apologise to Serra. I told Serra he should have the courage to explain what happened, but he had memory problems.”

After declining to reveal what was said, Mourinho added: "It is a pity this thing happened with Serra: I respect someone as much as they respect me.”

Roma remain in fifth and one point off the top four. They are next in action on Sunday when they take on Juventus.

