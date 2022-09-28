Jose Mourinho actually threw Robert Huth's Premier League winners' medal into the Chelsea crowd rather than his own after winning the Premier League title in 2006. That's according to former Chelsea pitch announcer and presenter, Neil Barnett.

Footage of Mourinho throwing his medal into the Matthew Harding End is iconic and everyone assumed that the medal belonged to Mourinho. However, it turns out that this wasn't a selfless gesture to the Chelsea fans on the revered Portuguese coach's part, after all. Instead, it's understood the medal belonged to towering centre-back Huth.

A Chelsea fan account tweeted an image of Mourinho throwing a medal into the stands with the caption: "Jose Mourinho throws his 2005/06 PL winner's medal into the crowd of Chelsea fans to show his love for them. One of us, forever." However, Barnett - who worked at the club for 32 years before leaving in 2018 - gave a different version of events via Twitter:

"It wasn't his. It was Robert Huth's who hadn't reported that day in order to force a move."

Huth had featured in 13 Premier League matches that season, meaning he'd deserved a winners' medal. However, the German was left out of three of the last four match-day squads as he looked to force a move away from Stamford Bridge. And it seems his no-show for the final day of the season, in which Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-0, angered Mourinho so much that he chucked his medal away.

Huth did indeed get his move that summer, signing a five-year contract with Middlesbrough in a deal worth £6 million. Former Real Madrid centre-back Jonathan Woodgate also signed for Boro on the same day as then-manager Gareth Southgate bolstered his defensive options.

Mourinho Claims He Gave Away Two Medals

