Highlights Jose Mourinho revealed why he turned down the chance to manage England in 2007 after Steve McClaren's sacking in an interview with Rio Ferdinand.

Mourinho did not see his future in international management, with England appointing Fabio Capello instead.

Mourinho believes England has a strong team for Euro 2024, but thinks Portugal can beat them to the trophy.

Jose Mourinho has revealed why he turned down the chance to manage the England national team in 2007 before Fabio Capello took the job in an interview with Rio Ferdinand. The Portuguese coach had just been sacked by Chelsea when the opportunity arose in December of that year.

At the time, there was no hotter manager than Mourinho, considering that he had lifted two Premier League titles in west London. Even before arriving in the Premier League, 'The Special One' had managed to win the Champions League with Porto, and had established himself as one of the best coaches in the world already at 44.

England, in stark contrast to Mourinho's rise to managerial stardom, found themselves in a difficult spot. Steve McClaren had just been removed from the head coach position after the Three Lions failed to qualify for Euro 2008, following a 3-2 defeat to Croatia. With the FA seeking someone who could take the supposed 'Golden Generation' to the summit of world football at the 2010 World Cup, they turned to Mourinho.

Why Mourinho said no

However, England's advances were rejected by the former Chelsea coach, with them subsequently turning to Fabio Capello instead. 17 years on, Mourinho sat down with Rio Ferdinand for an episode of his Vibe with Five podcast and detailed exactly why he said no.

"I could have been the coach of their national team. I had it there on the table. Because I always had national team jobs as something I wouldn’t enjoy. It was in 2007-08 and Mr (Fabio) Capello got the job."

Under Capello's guidance, England endured a disappointing World Cup in 2010, with the Three Lions eliminated in the Round of 16 by Germany following an underwhelming group stage. You have to wonder how the tournament might have panned out had Mourinho taken the job instead.

Mourinho on Engalnd's Euro 2024 chances

Potruguese manager thinks they are missing something

Mourinho's belief that he wasn't done with club football paid dividends, however. Winning another Champions League at Inter Milan, he would go on to coach one of the best Real Madrid sides in recent memory, lifting the La Liga title in 2011/12. Perhaps his decision to turn down a national team job, all things considered, was for the better.

Related Fans rank the 15 best managers in world football right now Pep Guardiola is only ranked the second best football manager in the world right now by fans.

Having recently been sacked by Roma after over two years in the Italian capital, though, the iconic manager is now looking for work once again. Speculation about him inheriting the England position from Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024 has only grown now that he is out of work, and Mourinho spoke very highly of the current setup ahead of the tournament.

"It is a very good generation. They got to the Euro (2020) final, they can do it (win Euro 2024)," he said. "The mentality of the guys who have gone abroad, (Jude) Bellingham for example, I believe there is something that separates him from the boys that were born in England, developed in England, and are playing in England. He can add something different, he is a kid of the world. He has a big, big personality."

The coach also spoke highly of both Southgate and his former assistant manager at Chelsea, Steve Holland. However, he believes that his national team, Portugal, can beat the Three Lions to the trophy in the summer.