Highlights Jadon Sancho's Champions League dreams are still on hold as Madrid secured their 15th win of the competition.

The winger is set to return to Manchester United at the end of the month, though where his future lies still remains in the balance.

Mourinho, before the showpiece, gave an honest assessment of Sancho's talent and mindset, which has sparked online conversation.

Jadon Sancho’s dreams of becoming a Champions League winner will have to wait after Real Madrid extended their record to 15 title wins after overseeing Borussia Dortmund in a 2-0 victory at Wembley on Saturday evening. The Englishman has enjoyed a redemption arc since returning to Germany on a loan stint from parent club Manchester United but failed to get it over the line when it mattered the most.

Having played 87 minutes of regulation time and registering zero shots and just 39 touches on the ball, Edin Terzic's side lacked the finishing touch in an otherwise brilliant performance. Before the showpiece fixture got underway, former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho delivered what can be considered a punditry masterclass as the newly appointed Fenerbahce chief gave his brutally honest assessment of the London-born winger.

Related 5 Things You Might Have Missed From the Champions League Final Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium - here are five things you might have missed from the clash.

Mourinho’s Pundity Masterclass on Sancho

'As a player, we know his talent, we know what he can do'

Close

When asked by Laura Woods about his honest assessment of Sancho, the Portuguese veteran suggested there are no doubts over his talent but, instead, the application of said talent and whether he has the correct mindset to become a world-beater.

The 61-year-old said: “As a player, we know his talent, we know what he can do, there are no doubts about it. If I look to my own history, sometimes I failed with players, sometimes I couldn’t create the right empathy. Sometimes I couldn’t understand the player’s DNA, and I couldn’t help players grow in the right direction.”

Referencing his own illustrious career, Mourinho insisted that even he - the self-proclaimed Special One - struggled to get the very best out of his players and he ended by touching on the fact that there are occasions when players are brimming with talent but lack the mindset, while also splitting the blame between him and Erik ten Hag.

“The majority of the time, yes, I did it. But on occasion, I couldn’t, and I think sometimes we have to learn with the experiences, which I always tried to do, to try to understand the nature of the player. Sometimes they have the talent, but they don’t have the mindset that you want from the players. So, for sure, the kid made mistakes. But also, his manager was not able to get the best out of him."

Before his loan move away from Old Trafford, the ex-Manchester City youth prospect publicly bashed Ten Hag for leaving him out of the squad for a fixture against Arsenal, all while he labelled himself as the club's ‘scapegoat’ in a belatedly-deleted social media post.

With him set to return to M16 in the summer, the future of Sancho currently remains unknown, though Dortmund do have the option to turn his deal permanent. In 82 outings for the Premier League outfit, however, the high-earning wide man recorded just 12 goals and six assists, perhaps proving he’s not suited to the trials and tribulations of English football.

Related Benni McCarthy Explains Why Jadon Sancho Hasn't Apologised to Erik Ten Hag The United forward hasn't spoken to his boss in months following a very public falling out last year

Mourinho Appointed as Fenerbahce Manager

Signed deal that will run until 2026

After parting ways with Roma in January 2024, many hoped that Mourinho would bring his fascinating body of wisdom and experience to TV screens - as showcased by his stern, yet fair, assessment of Sancho - on a more regular basis by turning his hand to punditry rather than diving back into the world of management.

The former Chelsea man, widely considered as one of the greatest managers in Champions League history, has since been appointed as the new boss of leading Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, with him set to be unveiled infront of a packed-out crowd at the club’s stadium at 5pm today.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Once in Istanbul, Jose Mourinho will have managed in five different countries - England, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Turkey.

A serial winner throughout his days at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Porto, the seasoned manager will be looking to end Fenerbahce’s decade-long stint without a Turkish Super Lig trophy. In that time frame, they have been runners-up on six different occasions, which will not be considered good enough by the Portuguese.