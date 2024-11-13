West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is under increasing pressure at the London Stadium after a disappointing season, and presenter Sam Matterface has discussed the prospect of Jose Mourinho replacing him, hinting that he's not the manager he used to be.

GIVEMESPORT sources have recently revealed that Lopetegui's position at West Ham isn't safe after a worrying spell of performances, while dressing room unrest is causing issues internally. The Hammers recently drew at home to Everton in what was a disappointing display, and some figures at the London Stadium are questioning whether he's capable of improving their situation.

Although Lopetegui is still in his position as it stands, it wouldn't be a surprise if Tim Steidten and his team were succession-planning. If results worsen, the Spanish coach will likely lose his job, but West Ham will want a new manager in place as soon as he departs.

Speaking on the prospect of Mourinho replacing Lopetegui at West Ham, presenter and talkSPORT host Matterface on the Premier League All Access podcast has dismissed claims that it would be a smart appointment...

"Jose Mourinho can't stop talking about the fact that he wants to come back to the Premier League. So actually someone said to me, would you take Jose Mourinho at West Ham? Would you say that that would be a good move? And I was like, no. Listen, I love him. He is the best for me. He's given Chelsea more success than any other manager, but nowadays he's a different guy. He is there just for the clicks and likes."

Mourinho is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but he's made no secret about being interested in returning to the Premier League. After being sent off against his former club Manchester United in the Europa League, Mourinho hinted that he would return to England to manage a side fighting towards the bottom of the table...

“The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fenerbahce, I go to a club that doesn’t play in Uefa competition. So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go.”

Whether a manager of Mourinho's calibre would truly step down and take over a lower-level Premier League side remains to be seen considering he managed Chelsea and Manchester United in England previously, but it appears that he's left the door open.