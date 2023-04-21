Jose Mourinho was on top form as AS Roma secured their place in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 after last week’s 1-0 defeat away at Feyenoord, Mourinho and his players were under pressure to turn the two-legged tie around at the Stadio Olimpico.

Leonardo Spinazzola levelled the aggregate score with a goal on the hour-mark, only for Igor Paixao to equalise for the visitors 20 minutes later.

Roma were minutes away from crashing out of the competition but substitute Paulo Dybala rescued the Italian outfit with a goal in the 89th minute, forcing extra-time.

Mourinho’s men then set up a semi-final clash against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen thanks to goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Before the full-time whistle had even been blown, Mourinho was filmed celebrating passionately with his players and the crowd.

The legendary Portuguese coach was clearly loving every moment.

What did Mourinho give to Dutch journalist?

And in the post-match press conference, Mourinho couldn’t resist handing a keychain with the Europa Conference League trophy on it to a Dutch journalist.

Why did Mourinho give Dutch journalist the keychain?

One week earlier, Mourinho mocked the same journalist over the 2022 Europa Conference League final - where Roma defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in Albania.

“For the past 10 months you were crying. (Laughs). But you shouldn't cry,” Mourinho said after the first leg, per the Daily Mail.

“You know why, you cannot win the match that you lost. You lost a game, you cannot win that one. The only problem today, is that it is half-time. I promise you if I lose, I sleep, I don't cry. And I will not go without sleeping for 10 months having nightmares.”

Photos show the Europa Conference League trophy keychain also had an AS Roma emblem keyring attached to it.

Ice cold from the Special One.

What did Mourinho say after Roma beat Feyenoord?

“Now you know why my hair is so white! The other coach is bald, I’ve got white hair. It’s because I’ve had 150-odd European matches, I’ve seen everything,” Mourinho told reporters after Roma’s latest victory, per Football Italia.

“I told the players yesterday, this would be different to RB Salzburg or Bodo/Glimt. It wasn’t one we would kill off straight away. I told them if it is 1-0 at the 90th minute, that’s perfect, the important thing is to keep focused.

“I am the coach, but the players are the ones who work on the pitch and sacrifice themselves. They deserve the credit.”