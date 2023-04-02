Jose Mourinho proved he's a true class act during AS Roma's 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The win for the capital club - secured by goals from Gini Wijnaldum, Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy - has seen them move level on points with fourth-placed Inter Milan.

They're only behind on goal difference, which means Champions League qualification is a distinct possibility.

But while it was a great day for Roma overall, there were some unsavoury scenes at the iconic Stadio Olimpico.

At the start of the second half, when the scores were level at 0-0, Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic was targeted with racist abuse from some Roma fans.

The incident came shortly after Jeison Murillo's red card, which Stankovic wasn't overly happy about.

His protests saw the Roma Ultras in the Curva Sud abuse the Serbian over his heritage.

However, Mourinho was having absolutely none of it...

Video: Mourinho defended Stankovic from racist abuse

Respect, Jose.

Roma fans thankfully listened to their manager and stopped the abuse.

Mourinho and Stankovic worked together as manager and player at Inter Milan, with the pair helping the team achieve a historic treble in the 2009/10 season.

After the game, Stankovic - who you may remember scored an incredible volley past Manuel Neuer in the Champions League - spoke about Mourinho's intervention.

He said, per Football Italia: “I thank Jose, because I didn’t even notice, but as for the chants, I am proud of who I am. I am proud to be a gypsy.”

What did Mourinho say after Roma 3-0 Sampdoria?

On his team's performance, Mourinho wasn't all positive in a post-match interview.

“In the first half we felt frustrated at not scoring, considering we created so many chances, and after the red card obviously that made it more difficult for Sampdoria,” he said.

However, the Portuguese was happy with Wijnaldum's contribution, the midfielder only recently returning from a serious leg fracture.

“I don’t like to talk about individuals, but I am satisfied with his [Wijnaldum's] progress and he played really well today," Mourinho added. "Diego Llorente also did well and that is a performance that really strikes a coach.

“Llorente is the defender who wants the ball the most and plays out from the back in a calm manner.”