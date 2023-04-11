Dele Alli was once touted as one of England’s most promising young players, breaking into the Tottenham Hotspur team at just 19 years old, but his fall from grace has been startling to watch.

And after new reports that Everton are set to terminate his contract and with supposed images of the midfielder circulating online, advice given to him by his former manager Jose Mourinho has never been more relevant.

Alli joined the Toffees in 2021 after falling out of favour with Mourinho while he was the manager at Spurs.

But he was unable to live up to expectations while at the Merseyside club, failing to score a league goal or register an assist in just 13 games for the club.

Everton set to terminate Alli’s contract

A decision was then made by Everton boss Frank Lampard to send Alli out on loan, where he could potentially revitalise his career.

The midfielder joined Besiktas, but that move also failed to go to plan, with the 27-year-old making 13 appearances for the club, scoring just one goal.

In one fixture, he was even booed off the pitch by the home fans after just 28 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for the former Spurs man, as his manager Senol Gunes then banned him from the first-team squad, before a torrid time was then brought to a close earlier this month.

Alli returned to England early, but Football Insider have reported that Everton are now looking to terminate his contract.

Clauses worth up to £40 million are said to exist in the deal that brought Alli to Goodison Park.

And to avoid paying this sum, the Toffees will reportedly pay up the remainder of his contract in the summer.

Damning images of Alli go viral

And since those reports were published, images have circulated online that appears to show Alli back in England surrounded by nitrous oxide canisters.

The image also includes a bottle of tequila and Magnum tonic wines littered on the table.

There are also two boxes of snus on the table, a product which has become increasingly popular among footballers recently.

Read More: What is snus? The tobacco product Premier League players are 'addicted' to

Mourinho’s comments

Seeing as Alli was once voted PFA Young Player of the Year, it is sad to see the former prospect fail to meet the expectations many had for him.

But given what has happened recently, it is also hard to forget what Mourinho told the midfielder when the Portuguese manager first joined Tottenham.

Speaking to Alli in Amazon’s All or Nothing series, the coach warned Alli not to have any regrets about his career when he looked back.

“Maybe, inside, you are telling me to f*** off, but I have to tell you exactly what I see," Mourinho said.

“I have no doubts about your potential. I saw you do incredible things in incredible matches. But I always felt that you had ups and downs.

“There is a huge difference between a player who has consistency and a player who has moments. That is what makes the difference between a top, top player and a player with top potential.”

Watch: What Mourinho told Alli years ago

“It is something to analyse yourself for you to realise why your career has been MK Dons, Tottenham, national team… bang!" he continued to say.

“Then, when you reached the top, why do you have these little ups and downs?

“I don’t know if it is to do with your lifestyle – if in one period you were an amazing professional, but in another period you felt you had become a party boy.

“I have no idea – only you can know that.

“I am 56 now and yesterday I was 20. Time flies.

“One day I think you will regret it if you don’t reach what you can reach.”