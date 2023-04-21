Jose Mourinho navigated his Roma outfit into a Europa League semi-final after coming back from a one-goal deficit against Dutch league leaders Feyenoord.

Roma took the game to its last legs as Paulo Dybala kept their European hopes alive one minute before the final whistle.

Leonardo Spinazzola gave his team a much-needed breakthrough on the hour mark until Igor Paixao levelled proceedings that would see his side progress if no further goals were to be converted.

Dybala’s last-gasp magical moment in front of a roaring home crowd then flipped the Thursday night encounter on its head and took it to extra time.

The excitement continued in extra time, where the home side extend their lead on the night thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Now, an interaction with a Dutch journalist following his side’s defeat in the first leg of the two-legged tie has re-emerged, and just watch Mourinho flourish when questioned about Roma’s poor opening tie.

The two met in Tirana, Albania in the Europa Conference League final last season where a first-half goal from Nicolo Zaniolo led the side from the Italian capital to silverware.

The showman in the Portuguese tactician came out prior to the full-time whistle as he can be seen pulling the strings despite being put on the back foot with the questions.

In reality, though, Mourinho is never on the back foot in these situations.

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 25: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma kisses the UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy after their sides victory during the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho: “You can’t win the match that you lost to us”

Vintage Mourinho was in full force in the post-match press conference following their first-leg defeat to Feyenoord.

First off, Mourinho questioned whether the reporter watched the game.

“I watched the game. You had your chances, no?” the reporter replied.

“Of course we had. But football is not about chances, its’s about scoring goals.” Mourinho stated.

In response, the reporter said: “Like in Tirana, you have to be efficient”, to which Mourinho said “Exactly.”

The pair agreed on the matter, and then the Mourinho that we all know and love (bar a few) was unleashed.

“Today you agree? But for the past ten months, you were crying.” the Italian then jokingly said.

“We cried a lot here.” the reporter begrudgingly replied.

“You shouldn’t cry, you know. You know why? You cannot win the match that you lost. You lost the game, you cannot win that one. The only problem today the game didn’t finish, it’s halftime.”

Roma’s chances of Europa League glory

The celebrations upon from those in the crowd and on the pitch just shows how significant of a night this was in Rome.

Competition favourites Manchester United bowed out at the hands of six-time winners Sevilla, which will add to the excitement witnessed post-match.

Next on the agenda is Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, in a match-up where the student will try to outclass his former teacher.

The Italian giants now have their sights set on their inaugural Europa League, having come closest back in the 1990/91 campaign when the trophy was decided over two legs.

Inter Milan won the first leg 2-0, and though Roma halved the deficit in the return leg, it was not enough to bring home the glory.

Maybe the infamous manager in Mourinho can lead them to the promised land and bring the Europa League back to the Stadio Olimpico.