Roma came out on top in their Serie A clash with Juventus on Sunday evening.

Jose Mourinho's side were looking to bounce back after a shock defeat to Cremonese in midweek.

And they managed to get the result they wanted as they won 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico.

Gianluca Mancini scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute.

The Italian defender roamed forward and unleashed a thunderbolt that crashed into the net.

There were no further goals as Roma held on to clinch a vital three points.

Jose Mourinho's reaction to Mancini's blistering strike has gone viral

Many inside the stadium, including Tammy Abraham, went ballistic after Mancini's strike hit the back of the net.

But not Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager was talking tactics with one of his coaches when Mancini's effort found the back of the net.

Mourinho looked up - watched Mancini put his side ahead - and then continued going through tactics with his coach.

The 60-year-old was ice-cold and showed absolutely no emotion at all. Roma posted his reaction and you can view it below...

Mourinho may well have been the calmest man inn the stadium.

When everyone else were losing their minds, Mourinho kept his cool and kept planning for the rest of the match.

Jose Mourinho: I am still not over Cremonese result

Mourinho spoke to the media after the match.

While he was happy with his side's performance, the Portuguese still could not get the loss against Cremonese out of his head.

“I am still sad if I think back to Cremona and that is difficult to accept,” Mourinho told DAZN, per football-italia.

“When we play as a team and the players give their all, we can bring home the result. I am happy for this victory, but I am still not over the performance in Cremona.”

He added: “Roma won because the players were better and gave 100 per cent. I don’t want to say that tactical organisation allowed us to win the game, the game was won with the attitude of the players.

“I respect Allegri and his players, they are talented and in their best form of the season. When they build the wall, we are not a team who score many goals, so the important thing was to keep the ball and not allow them to build intensity. When they counter, it is difficult for us, but we defended well and Rui Patricio performed a few miracles too.

“This is important, because when you are playing against Juve, the goalkeeper has to have a great night.”

Roma return to action on Thursday when they take on Real Sociedad in their Europa League last 16 tie.