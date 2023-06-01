Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are two of the finest managers of all time, but the two reacted in very different ways when it came to receiving European runners-up medals.

Both Guardiola and Mourinho are serial winners and losing in a major final is something that doesn't sit well with either head coach.

And while ending up on the losing side hasn't happened to Mourinho and Pep on many occasions, both have experienced the agonising feeling of ending up as runners-up.

Guardiola's Manchester City lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea, courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's perfect record in European finals ended on Wednesday night as his Roma side were defeated on penalties by Sevilla.

But though the managers share the same ruthless mindset when it comes to winning, their reactions to such defeats could not have been more different.

Guardiola's contrasting reaction to Mourinho after receiving losers medal

After Roma lost in the cruellest way possible, Mourinho was a dejected figure.

He received his runners-up medal separately from the rest of his team and was in no mood to stick around afterwards.

In fact, the Portuguese manager went straight to the crowd and handed his medal to a member of the crowd.

Speaking afterwards, Mourinho said: "That's what I did, I don't want silver medals. I don't keep silver medals, so I gave it away."

His actions are in complete contrast to Guardiola, who was spotted kissing his Champions League runners-up medal after receiving it.

The Spaniard was ruthlessly mocked by some at the time, though others stressed that it was merely Guardiola's way of being respectful.

Mourinho's history of giving away medals

Mourinho has made a habit of giving away his medals during his illustrious career.

The former Chelsea boss chucked his winners' medal into the crowd following their Premier League triumph in 2006 and also gave away his medal after the 2015 Community Shield.

He then did the same following the 2017 UEFA Super Cup, when his Manchester United side lost to Real Madrid.

"Look sometimes when I win I don't keep the medals, so imagine when I lose," he stressed at the time.

"And for me the medal will go to some place in my house and for that kid it's for sure something to keep and remember."