Highlights Mourinho's experimental Man Utd XI, with an average age of 22, proved successful in their final game of the 2016/17 season, securing a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace before winning the Europa League final against Ajax.

Some of the players from that lineup, such as Joel Castro Pereira, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, and Axel Tuanzebe, have struggled to establish themselves and have since left the club or are currently without a club.

Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney, and Jesse Lingard were also part of that lineup, but have had varied success since then, with Pogba now back at Juventus, Rooney retired as a player and now coaching at D.C. United, and Lingard currently without a club after a disappointing spell at Nottingham Forest.

Over the years, many footballing greats have represented Manchester United. Players such as Bobby Charlton, George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo immediately spring to mind. But for every legend, there are numerous names who simply come and go without ever making much of an impression at Old Trafford.

However, you'll never know if you don't give those individuals at least a shot and in the final Premier League game of the 2016/17 season – with a UEFA Europa League final against Ajax to play just three days later – former manager Jose Mourinho opted to really mix things up against Crystal Palace at home. Fielding a team with an average age of 22 years and 284 days paid off in the end as United won the game 2-0 before also winning the European final – and while that must have been a great week for the entire squad, what was to follow for many was far less glory-laden. With that in mind, we've taken a look at what has become of Mourinho's Strangest Man Utd XI...

Goalkeeper: Joel Castro Pereira

The goalkeeper once appeared to be quite an exciting prospect and actually became a Premier League Under-21 champion in back-to-back seasons with the Red Devils between 2014/15 and 2015/16. However, this only ever culminated in three senior outings for the club (in which time he kept two clean sheets and only conceded once).

The shot-stopper was at United from 2012 through to 2021, being loaned out numerous times to clubs such as Rochdale, Herats, and Huddersfield Town before eventually leaving permanently to join Eredivisie club h RKC Waalwijk. After two seasons there, Joel Castro Pereira left this summer and is currently without a club at just 27 years old.

Left-back: Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Starting at right-back on the day, Timothy Fosu-Mensah also made the bench in the cup final days later but wasn't involved in the match beyond that. He came into the senior set-up at United via the youth team, having actually arrived in England after spending time in the famous Ajax academy.

Still only 25 years of age, the Dutchman spent spells on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham before joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. In the seasons following, he's failed to nail down a regular starting spot in Germany and has the same amount of appearances with his new side (30) as he managed during his time at Old Trafford.

Centre-back: Eric Bailly

Defender Eric Bailly joined for £30 million from Villarreal back in 2016, but injuries often prevented him from truly finding his rhythm in English football. Indeed, during his entire time at Man Utd, he only even made more than 20 appearances in a single Premier League season once (coming in his debut campaign).

And after spending the previous season out on loan in Ligue 1 with Marseille, his time in Manchester has finally come to an end just this week. The 29-year-old has made a permanent move away from United, signing a one-year deal at Besiktas having seen his contract ripped up despite running until 2024.

Centre-back: Phil Jones

Poor old Phil Jones, the defender who once promised to be a club legend – in the words of Sir Alex Ferguson, no less – but ended up becoming a meme for his unfortunate fitness struggles and perhaps even more unfortunate mid-game facial expressions.

After arriving from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, the Englishman finally left United this summer upon the expiry of his contract. He played 229 games for the Red Devils and was part of the last team to win the Premier League. He is now without a club and has actually been spotted back at Carrington in recent times. However, this is just to observe academy training, although there are no current plans for him to end up in a coaching capacity as he instead contemplates the next steps in his career (via the Manchester Evening News).

Right-back: Demetri Mitchell

One of the lesser-known names in the group, Demetri Mitchell only ever played one senior game for Man Utd, and it was indeed in this Premier League victory against the Eagles. He earned that appearance having come through the academy, playing 35 times for the Under-21s.

The left-back joined Blackpool in 2020 before moving to Scottish outfit Hibernian and now plays for Exeter City. He at least is a regular there, having featured in all six of their League One games so far – showing his versatility with appearances as a winger and a central midfielder.

Midfield: Scott McTominay

The only player from the side to still be at Old Trafford, Scott McTominay has struggled to truly win over much of the Man Utd faithful and it appears that he doesn't fully have the trust of his manager either. Indeed, he could have been off to Fulham this summer, but reportedly rejected the move and may consequently struggle for regular starts this season.

After all, he's featured just twice in the opening four league matches, coming off the bench on each occasion for a total of just seven minutes. What's more, he didn't even make the squad for the most recent defeat away against Arsenal. It could be a long season for the Scotland international and it wouldn't be a shock if he departed in the winter market.

Midfield: Axel Tuanzebe

Showing just how bizarre this lineup was, Axel Tuanzebe started the game in midfield. To put that in perspective, he's only ever played four games across his whole career in that position. The 25-year-old is more familiar with operating as a defender and he'll always be remembered by the United faithful for the day he kept Kylian Mbappe in his back pocket – making his first appearance for the English club in 10 months – as the Red Devils beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League.

Tuanzebe played just 36 times for the Red Devils before leaving this summer upon the expiry of his current contract. Fitness struggles have been a key issue for him, having made just five appearances for Stoke City last term due to injury after joining on loan in January. He is currently without a club having spent some time on trial at Luton Town in August.

Midfield: Paul Pogba

The first true superstar on the list, Paul Pogba initially left United in 2012 to join Juventus after growing frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Sir Alex Ferguson but then returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a world record fee of €110m (£93.2m). Unfortunately, his second spell with the club didn't really go to plan. Often maligned in the media and by manager Mourinho, the Frenchman failed to live up to his huge transfer fee but did still win three trophies during his time back in England.

His debut season ended with success as well. Indeed, he actually scored the opener in the 2-0 win over Ajax a few days after netting the second goal of this game against Palace too. He is now back at Juventus but injuries have plagued his second spell in Italy so far.

Winger: Jesse Lingard

One of the club's more successful academy products of the last decade, Jesse Lingard made 232 senior appearances for Man United most famously scoring the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. In recent times, however, his fortunes have faded.

An electric loan spell at West Ham promised to kick-start his career but he then returned to Old Trafford and lost all momentum before eventually ending up at Nottingham Forest. After one uninspiring season there, he departed this summer and is currently without a club. The midfielder has trained with the Hammers in recent times, though it remains unclear where he will end up next.

Striker: Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer. The club legend was actually making his final Premier League appearance for the Red Devils - while his last game then came against Ajax - meaning he departed with one final trophy to add to his illustrious collection.

Rooney joined Everton the following season before heading to MLS with D.C. United, and then ending his career with Derby County as player-manager. He now works back in America as the head coach of his former club, D.C United. Could we see him as England manager one day in the future? Stranger things have happened.

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate’s 12 potential replacements ranked on chances of getting job

Winger: Josh Harrop

The average football fan will have no memory of Josh Harrop but he did actually open the scoring on this rare opportunity he had in a Man Utd shirt. This was actually his debut and despite getting his name on the scoresheet with a fine solo strike, he never played for the club again.

He is better remembered at Preston North End where he netted 13 goals and claimed five assists in 95 appearances, having signed for them on a free transfer just months after this Premier League goal against the Eagles. Now 27, the Englishman is yet another player on the lookout for a new club having left Northampton in the summer.

READ MORE: Man United’s XI that received guard of honour from Chelsea: What happened to them?