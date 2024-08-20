CF Montreal head coach Laurent Courtois had some harsh words for forward Josef Martinez in recent days, with his public statement making headlines. But the club is ready to move on ahead of a key home match looming in their chase of an MLS playoff berth.

There was clearly a disconnect between Martinez and Courtois and the manager did not hold back when speaking with the media last week.

"There is a big gap between the man with whom I had a discussion before his signing and the man now,” Courtois told media last week, as translated from French (video below). “I trust the player until he betrays me.

“We're keeping a close eye on Josef Martinez because we're a little disappointed right now,” Courtois continued. “There's a big discrepancy between the person I spoke to on the phone before signing him and what he's actually doing at the moment.

"My job is to differentiate people who make mistakes from players who show you who they are. These are two things to differentiate. An error and we want to correct, rectify, supervise. Someone who shows you who they are, you have to be vigilant.”

Where Montreal and Martinez Go from Here

There are nine matches still remaining in the MLS season

Sources indicate the matter has since been handled internally, and the issue is considered closed, with both coach and player said to be back on the same page now. Martinez will be available for selection for Montréal's next match.

Martinez, 31, has been productive in limited minutes this season for Montréal. He has five goals and three assists in 883 minutes. The former MLS MVP and the fastest player in league history to reach 100 goals, has featured in all 15 MLS games he’s been available for this season, but has started only seven.

Uruguayan forward Matias Cóccaro started all three of Montréal’s matches in the Leagues Cup this summer. Martinez and Cóccaro have started together at times, but Courtois has gone with one or the other, as he looks to juggle all options in attack. Both Martinez and Cóccaro were injured at the same time this spring as well.

CF Montréal's MLS schedule resumes this weekend at home against the last-place New England Revolution with the Canadian side finding themselves one point away from the playoff zone in the Eastern Conference with nine matches to play.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Josef Martinez's Road to Montreal

Knee surgeries have impacted Martinez since starring in Atlanta

Josef Martinez is an MLS legend already, but the days of him being a leading striker in the league are behind him after a series of knee surgeries.

Martinez tore his ACL in 2020, just before the league paused for the pandemic. Complications from that injury required another surgery in 2022. Martinez previously admitted during recovery that he considered the possibility of retirement.

From 2017-19, Martinez put together a three-season stretch that is as good as any in league history. He had 77 goals in just 83 regular season games, quickly becoming the king in Atlanta. Along the way, he won the 2018 MLS MVP and was named MLS Cup MVP, leading Atlanta United to a 2018 MLS Cup title.

After the injury, however, his goal rate dipped from that historic run.

Martinez had 21 goals in 50 appearances with Atlanta from 2021-22, and his frustrations boiled over when he was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” in 2022. Head coach Gonzalo Pineda admitted the next day that there had been "multiple cases or situations" of "bad behavior" involving the club legend. The Athletic reported a frustrated Martinez knocked over a catering table filled with chicken and rice in the locker room.

Martinez departed Atlanta after that season and signed for Inter Miami in 2023. He had seven goals and one assist in 27 appearances there. Miami signed global star Luis Suarez and had no room for a Martinez return.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As a free agent during the winter of 2024, there was not a robust market for Martinez. He ultimately signed for Montréal a few weeks after preseason started.

He’s the second-highest paid player on the team, but his contract is only guaranteed through this year. There is a club option for 2025, meaning Martinez could be a free agent once again this winter.

Josef Martinez MLS career statistics Year Club Matches Played Goals Assists 2017 Atlanta United 20 19 1 2018 Atlanta United 34 31 6 2019 Atlanta United 29 27 4 2020 Atlanta United 1 0 0 2021 Atlanta United 24 12 1 2022 Atlanta United 26 9 4 2023 Inter Miami 27 7 1 2024 CF Montréal 15 5 3