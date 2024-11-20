Forward Josef Martinez will not return to CF Montréal in 2025, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The club will decline his contract option after the two sides initially negotiated over a contract extension. When nothing could be reached, both sides agreed it made most sense to move on, sources said.

Martinez will now be a free agent. He had his best season in 2024 since several knee surgeries after an injury in 2020. He had 13 goals and three assists in 1,463 minutes between the regular season and playoffs. He particularly finished the season strong, with eight goals in his final six games.

The Venezuelan is one of the league's legendary players, becoming the fastest to score 100 goals. He took MLS by storm when arriving in 2017 with Atlanta United, dominating his first three years with 77 goals in his first 83 appearances.

Martinez departed Atlanta after the 2022 season as he struggled to return to top form following his knee injury and spent a season with Inter Miami in 2023, playing well with Lionel Messi after his arrival in the summer, but ultimately could not be fit back under the salary cap with Luis Suarez on his way in 2024.

Montréal finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, earning a wild card berth. They fell after penalties to Atlanta, who would go on to upset Inter Miami in Round One.