If you were a high-level professional footballer and you were tasked with nominating a fellow player, even a team-mate for the Ballon d'Or, what would you do? Would you vote for the goal-scorer or the tireless midfield string-puller? Maybe the winger with Joga Bonito in his very DNA? It's a challenging task, to say the very least.

That's exactly what was put to veteran Real Madrid cult hero, Joselu Mato, at the end of the 2023-24 season. His response was quite the surprise on the face of it, as he mentioned right-back Dani Carvajal. Yet, when you delve a little deeper, the player's impact is more than worthy of the praise.

The More Obvious Contenders

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr have been labelled as two of the favourites

While Carvajal is due his acclaim, it's worth looking at the other big-hitters in both Spain and Real Madrid's teams to understand how under the radar a player of the right-back's calibre can go. In the main field of vision for Joselu, hypothetically sit Vinicus Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodri.

Vini Jr and Bellingham stick out hugely, after guiding Real Madrid to a commanding LaLiga title last term. Additionally, they were key in the triumphs that came in the Supercopa de Espana and, of course, the Champions League. Individually, Vinicius confirmed what many fans had already seen glimpses of. He was prepared to step up as a senior headline snatcher. Rather than just a fledgling star, his occasional brilliance had evolved into a goal-getting force week after week. He ended the season from the left-side with 24 goals in all competitions, with 15 of those arriving in the league.

League-wise, another young man who stepped up, was Bellingham. In just his first season in Los Blancos' famous jersey, the 21-year-old played like there was no pressure at all. Where previous talents had been gobbled up by the allure of the Santiago Bernabeu in their first term (even Vinicius fits in this category), Bellingham tamed the beast and let his football light the path ahead. He scored 19 goals in LaLiga, while four more arrived in the victorious UCL campaign.

In terms of Spain team-mate Rodri, he continued to be a giant part of what makes Manchester City successful - helping the Cityzens to a fourth consecutive Premier League title with eight goals, nine assists, and some truly superlative displays from the centre of the park. Even better than Vinicius and Bellingham, Rodri stepped up in the summer, as Spain pipped England to the Euro trophy in Berlin, with Brazil somewhat underwhelming at Copa America.

Carvajal's Quality

Spaniard was at the top of his game in 2023-24

While Rodri is an ever-present force, he plays second-fiddle to Carvajal in Joselu's eyes. Carvajal was the surprise hero for Real Madrid in their Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund and his team-mate was delighted he could transfer that form across to the international stage. Telling AS, Joselu spoke of the 32-year-old right-back's brilliant year:

"I have always said it, he [Carvajal] is the one who deserves it the most. He has won everything there is to win, scoring goals, being important, MVP in finals (at Wembley). He would be more than deserved."

Joselu isn't the only one who has underlined the importance of Carvajal's role and performances in the last year. Henry Flynn, of Forbes, wrote a notable summary for the dynamic defender - who many believe is having his best season yet.

"It’s hard to find the correct adjectives for Carvajal as a player. From a Spain and Real Madrid persuasion, he’s robust and ultra-reliable. To his opponents’ fans, he’s an uncompromising rival, provoking their stars and treading a tightrope with the referee. Love or loathe him, these are all the hardened traits - as much as offensive flair - needed to earn trophy after trophy."

While the praise is a nice touch for Carvajal, his attention has turned to resting up ahead of the new season. He is not expected to play again until the start of the regular season as he has been afforded an extended vacation due to his participation at the Euros. He will likely only return to training in August once the Real Madrid squad returns from their U.S. pre-season tour.

Dani Carvajal's 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 41 Goal Contributions 11 Euro 2024 Appearances 5 Euro 2024 Goal Contributions 1