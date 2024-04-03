Highlights Manchester United considering Real Madrid's Joselu to bolster attacking options due to impressive goal-scoring record this season and experience in the Premier League.

Striker Joselu may provide solid support for Rasmus Hojlund, adding competition and depth to the squad - crucial for improved performance.

Amidst the club's transition period, potential recruitment of technical director Jason Wilcox could shape a new era for Manchester United under Ratcliffe.

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating whether to sign Real Madrid striker Joselu in the summer transfer window and now, transfer insider Dean Jones has, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, explained why the Spaniard could be a solid option.

As things stand, Erik ten Hag and his entourage are relatively threadbare in the centre forward department and relying on Rasmus Hojlund, signed for £72 million in the summer of 2023, to take on the goalscoring responsibilities is not ideal.

In terms of Ten Hag himself, the former Ajax man faces uncertainty over his Old Trafford future amid a tumultuous season at the helm. Not only did his side crash out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage, but they now find themselves fighting for a top four spot.

Man Utd Eyeing Striker Reinforcements Amid Underwhelming Season

For all of Manchester United’s recruitment woes, the acquisition of Hojlund has proved to be pretty shrewd given his current form of six goals in as many Premier League outings. The young Dane struggled to adapt to Premier League life in the early stages of his stint in England but, after finding his feet, is firing on all cylinders.

Any striking options beyond the 21-year-old, however, have been largely underwhelming. Anthony Martial’s injury problems have persisted and Marcus Rashford’s form has raised a few eyebrows in Manchester, particularly when he has been deployed through the middle.

And although it has been suggested that the seasoned 34-year-old is keen to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, Spanish reports have revealed that the 13-time Premier League champions are still lodging their interest ahead of an all-important summer trading period.

Joselu's 23/24 League Stats vs Martial Player Joselu Martial Appearances 10(18) 5(8) Goals 8 1 Assists 2 0 Shots Per Game 1.8 0.5 Pass Success Rate 75.3 79.6 Overall Rating 6.67 6.32

The report suggests that club representatives have travelled to the Spanish capital in order to try to hash out a potential deal. Thanks to his previous Premier League experience – 68 games to be precise – the Stuttgart-born ace could prove to be a worthy addition to the Red Devils roster, assuming they are able to get a deal across the line.

Joselu could be the perfect back-up choice for Hojlund, as showcased by his return in front of goal this season. Albeit not a starter in Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded Madrid side, he has scored 13 goals and notched a further three assists in 1,616 minutes of action across all competitions.

Jones – Joselu Would Be Interested in Man Utd Switch

Jones suggested that Manchester United’s links to the former Newcastle man are ‘pretty interesting’ given the club are in the market for a deputy for Hojlund. The transfer insider admitted that a permanent move to Los Blancos would be the veteran’s preference, but a move to England is not off the table if Madrid do not trigger their option to make the deal permanent.

He also admitted that Joselu does not carry a significant price with him – and, thanks to his bags of experience at the top level, could spruce Hojlund further into life by providing competition for a starting spot in the Manchester United line-up. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

"Reports are out there saying Joselu turns down Ten Hag, but United have not properly identified who they will be signing in the summer, especially when it comes to a striker. I think Joselu was actually a pretty interesting link because they want Rasmus Hojlund to be the main man but know they are going to need some sort of back-up in that role, and you also want him to have some competition for his place in the side. He’s not at the stage where he can take a place in United’s starting XI for granted. “So Joselu has a good mix of being a player without a huge price valuation and without huge ego, but he has got big experience in terms of club competitions and also being competitive as an individual within that Real Madrid team, but also in terms of going for trophies. “As a loan signing, I think he’s been a pretty good addition and I think he’s probably of the profile United will be seeking out in the summer. But if he’s got the chance to stay at Madrid, of course he is going to do that. He’s settled there, they are a better team than United, it would make sense. But I wouldn’t say he’s snubbing United because if they truly did try to sign him and his time at Madrid ends, I bet he would suddenly be interested."

Southampton’s Jason Wilcox Resigns Amid Man Utd Approach

While there are poised to be an array of on-pitch changes this summer, the club as a whole are undergoing quite a transition period since Ratcliffe secured a minority stake on Christmas Eve. As reported by Sky Sports, Jason Wilcox, who has served as Southampton’s director of football since the summer of 2023, has offered his resignation on the south coast, leaving the door ajar for the Red Devils to make their move.

Related Who is Jason Wilcox and why Man Utd Want Him Man United view Wilcox as a key appointment who would work alongside Dan Ashworth in the new structure being assembled.

Wilcox has been earmarked as the club’s new technical director as they enter a more positive era under Ratcliffe’s stewardship and a formal offer to meet the 52-year-old’s buy-out clause has been lodged in order to see him arrive ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 02/04/2024