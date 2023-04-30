Joseph Minala burst onto the scene with Lazio in 2014.

The Cameroonian joined the club in 2013 at the age of 16 and, a year later, he made his first-team debut in Lazio's Serie A clash against Sampdoria.

But many questioned whether he was as young as he said he was.

A few months before his debut, an African website claimed that Minala was in fact 42 years old.

Minala promptly denied those claims.

He said, per BBC: "I have read the alleged statements posted on the website senego.net in which it says I confessed my real age which was different to what was stated in my [official] documents.

"They are false statements that have been attributed to me by people who do not know."

The Italian FA later completed their investigation into the claims and confirmed he was still a teenager and not in his 40s.

What happened to Joseph Minala?

Big things were expected of Minala after he made his debut for Lazio.

However, he failed to fulfill his potential.

He was sent on loan six times, including to Bari and Salernitana, before leaving the Serie A club in 2021.

He spent a year at Serie C side Lucchese before joining Olbia.

Joseph Minala leaves Italy for new club

Minala has now decided to leave Italy and start a new chapter in his career.

Now 26, Minala recently signed for Latvian outfit, FK Liepāja.

Unfortunately, the midfielder has found game-time hard to come by since moving to the club.

He has been named as a substitute in each of the eight games he has been available for.

He has come off the bench twice and played just 47 minutes in total.

Joseph Minala: Age controversy held back my career

Minala believes the controversy about his age has hindered his football career.

"I was very young and I couldn’t know or predict the resonance this would have," Minala said. "I’m convinced that the age story has always held back my career.

"I’ve always been judged for an off-pitch affair and never for my performances, in my first year as a professional at Bari I made 19 appearances and scored four goals.

"Did I expect more? Definitely. Every time I went out on loan I always had good seasons, but I never had the same chances as others at Lazio.

"I think the club has been conditioned by this age situation, even though I came to the first team in a strong Lazio side."