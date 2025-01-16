Former WBO World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker has faced off against some of the division's biggest stars, including Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, yet, he has admitted that neither of them hit as hard as one particular fighter that he shared the ring with.

Few have faced as many top heavyweights in the modern era as the New Zealander. Aside from Joshua and Wilder, he's also locked horns with the likes of Dillian Whyte, Zhilei Zhang and Derek Chisora.

The 33-year-old arguably claimed his most famous victory when he defeated Wilder on points in December 2023. Just a few months later, he followed that win up by claiming the scalp of Chinese giant, Zhang.

Joseph Parker was Stunned by the Power of Andy Ruiz

'The Destroyer' shook Parker up on home turf