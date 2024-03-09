Highlights Jospeh Parker beat Zhilei Zhang on points to win the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Parker secured a significant win against Wilder to set up the interim title fight.

After a slow start to bout, Zhang dropped Parker in the third and eighth rounds but faltered and allowed Parker to win the fight on points.

Joseph Parker showed some real adversity to defeat Zhilei Zhang on points on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia to win the WBO interim heavyweight title. The three judges ringside in Riyadh scored it: 113-113, 114-112 and 115-111 for a majority to the New Zealand native.

Parker secured the biggest win of his glittering career in his last outing, defeating 'The Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder. Tyson Fury's training partner dominated from start to finish to secure a unanimous decision win against the American to set up a fight with Zhang. The Chinese superstar, meanwhile, came into the clash off the back of ending Joe Joyce's world title hopes with back-to-back wins over the Brit.

It was a slow start to the bout, with both men feeling each other out early doors, until Zhang dropped Parker with a straight left in the third round. The former WBO heavyweight champion showed some adversity in the fourth, attacking the body of Zhang and enjoying success with the right hand.

Back came Zhang in the eighth, dropping the New Zealander with a crisp right hand, but he was underwhelming in the second half of the fight, appearing out of energy and being very gun shy. Parker cruised through the late rounds, tearing up the body and landing sharp right hands. The final round saw the Kiwi land one early right hand and Zhang staying out of trouble in the hope two knockdowns would secure him the decision - but it was in fact the 32-year-old who came away happy.

Parker Confirms Rematch with Zhang

The Pair will Face-off Again

Parker, who's going strength-to-strength, is on a roll at the moment and is arguably in the best form of his life. Following yet another impressive victory, the 32-year-old confirmed he will face Zhang again.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the heavyweight showdown, Parker confirmed that the pair contractually agreed to two fights, saying: "Hard work, hard work, hard work (is what got me here).

"I lost to Joe Joyce, had a win over Jack Massey and wasn't happy with my performance. It is an incredible coming back from that loss.

"We're going to fight Zhang again! That's what we are contracted to do."

Parker's promoter, David Higgins, also confirmed the contractual rematch on Sky Sports coverage, revealing: "We wanted to be busy, so agreed the rematch. Bring it on again."

Zhang will be out for revenge, with the rematch likely to take place later this year. Prior to Zhang's showdown with the Kiwi, his win over Joyce established him as one of the most dangerous heavyweights outside of Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua.

The Chinese heavyweight showed glimpses, but ultimately Parker just stayed busier and more active from the first round until the last, as he got the win and took home the interim WBO heavyweight title.