Joseph Parker has challenged Dillian Whyte to a rematch of their July 2018 bout with one of the most bizarre call out videos in boxing history. The former WBO heavyweight champion made his offer to Whyte in brilliant style by lip-syncing to Take That's 1995 hit, Back For Good.

The pair battled it out over 12 fiercely contested rounds at London's 02 Arena six years ago, with Parker coming out on the wrong end of a decision from the judges. The 32-year-old dropped Whyte in the latter stages of the bout and the Brixton man was fortunate to see the final bell and walk away with the victory.

Joseph Parker's Hilarious Video Calling Out Dillian Whyte

Ex-world champion requests rematch on social media

While Parker is coming off a pair of career-best performances in wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, the setback he suffered at the hands of White clearly still bothers him - as he explained in the caption of his post on social media.

"I want you back for good Dillian Whyte. If not, I'm moving on."

Parker begins his plea to Whyte by sitting down at his kitchen table and looking directly down the lens of the camera while miming the words of the song. As the lyrics: "Got a picture of you beside me. Got your lipstick marks still on your coffee cup," play in the background, Parker turns to face a picture of his smiling rival, before the camera pans round to reveal a lipstick-stained mug with the words 'Dillian The Body Snatcher' printed on it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joseph Parker has gone 11-1 since his points defeat to Whyte in 2018.

Parker then fully commits to the lines: "Got a fist of pure emotion, Got a head of shattered dreams. Gotta leave it, gotta leave it all behind now," as footage of his defeat to Whyte is played. The timing of the lyrics and video is spot on and the heavyweight contender was not there.

Roping in members of his team to parody the original music video for the song, Parker and his three pals are then seen standing in front of an SUV while belting out the chorus for a final time before the camera pans away from the group.

Video: Joseph Parker Tells Dillian Whyte he Wants him 'Back For Good'

Creative call-out clip has gone viral

Whyte recently returned to the ring for the first time since November 2022 with a three-round stoppage of Christian Hammer, but has made no secret of his desire to mix it up once again with the elite of the heavyweight division. Despite picking up a couple of significant wins in his last couple of fights, Parker finds himself without a logical opponent given that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to clash twice for the undisputed world heavyweight title this year. With that in mind, Parker has made his case for the Whyte rematch in a highly entertaining fashion. How 'The Body Snatcher' will respond remains to be seen.