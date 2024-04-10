Highlights Parker lost to Joshua by decision back in March 2018.

New Zealander is in the best form of his career - riding a five-fight winning streak.

Parker has continued calling out big names out social media as he looks to land a big fight next.

Joseph Parker has challenged Anthony Joshua to a rematch of their 2018 fight with another brilliant call out video on social media. The New Zealander went viral earlier this month for his attempts to convince Dillian Whyte to step back in the ring with him with a parody of the Take That hit 'Back For Good' - and now he's covered an Ed Sheeran track in a bid to fight 'AJ' again.

The 32-year-old lost his WBO heavyweight title to Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in March 2018, but did earn the distinction of becoming the first man to take the Watford-born fighter the full 12-round distance. After struggling to fully get his career back on track for several years following the defeat, Parker has really found his groove again over the past 12 months. He is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, including impressive victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

Parker Wants Another Shot at Anthony Joshua

The New Zealander made his case with the help of an Ed Sheeran classic

Joshua is reportedly set to return to action in September - with a bout against either Filip Hrgovic or Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium looking likely. Those plans haven't stopped Parker from throwing his hat into the ring for the fight as he mimed along to Sheeran's 2011 number one smash 'Lego House' in a video captioned: "Let's build a lego ring, #JoshuaParker2."

The expertly crafted clip includes Parker playing the guitar and painting while pretending to sing the song. There's also footage of Parker's defeat to Joshua spliced into the video as the lyrics: "And it's so hard to say it, but I've been here before," play in the background. Parker even takes a swipe at Joshua for holding during the first fight as Sheeran sings: "Don't hold me down, I think my braces are breaking and it's more than I can take!". Elsewhere, shots of his wins over Wilder and Zhang are included to illustrate the former champions' redemption story.

Naturally, a lego ring makes an appearance towards the end of the video, with figures mocked up to look like both fighters. It's another fantastic effort from Parker, who seems determined to get one of the heavyweight elite to face off with him next. Boxing is all about promotion and Team Parker are doing everything they can to keep his name in the conversation for a big fight.

Video: Parker Challenges Anthony Joshua to a Rematch

Former WBO heavyweight champion wants revenge

With Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk expected to fight twice before the end of the year, an immediate shot at a world heavyweight title is off the table for Parker. However, given his recent exceptional form, it's hard to that he doesn't deserve a major bout next. It's likely that these hilarious call-out videos will continue until one of his rivals agrees to face him.